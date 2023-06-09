At the beginning of the season, Allegany-Limestone track and field coach Kathy Stamets had Angelina Napoleon and the rest of the team write down their goals for the season. Napoleon’s was to get under 2:04.00 in the 800 meters.

Napoleon knew it was going to be a challenge, she said. Last year, Napoleon won the 800-meter state championship in 2:08.58.

But on Friday, she achieved her goal and defended her state title, crossing the line at 2:03.97 at the New York Public High School Athletic Association’s outdoor track and field championships at Middletown High School. She beat the next-closest runner by just more than 1.25 seconds.

“To accomplish the goal that I set at the beginning of the season is crazy,” said Napoleon, who will run for NC State in the fall. “It is really great to come back here and repeat that title. It's definitely not easy.”

There’s no word other than “competitive” to describe the rest of the field, Napoleon said. In the 800, five runners were timed in under 2:10, while 14 runners achieved personal bests.

“Everybody wants it and everybody puts up a good fight so it always makes a difference,” Napoleon said.

Napoleon said she thinks there can be added pressure when trying to defend a state title, but it comes down to staying calm and focused. On Saturday, she can defend her 2000-meter steeplechase Federation and Division II title, where she enters as the top seed.

In June 2022, she finished with a time of 6:30.59 and earned her fourth state title among cross country and indoor and outdoor track for the 2021-22 academic year.

“Going into (Saturday), I definitely feel ready,” Napoleon said. “I’m super stoked to be able to race. I’ve been working hard for this meet."

Just a couple of weeks ago, she reclaimed the national high school record in the steeplechase at the Section VI Class C championships with a time of 6:19.75, becoming the first high school girls runner to finish in under 6:20.

“I think it's all about mindset, honestly, of definitely running a physical sport but also it is so much more than that,” Napoleon said.

Napoleon wasn’t the only one to earn a state title Friday as Springville’s Linnea Neureuther won the NYSPHSAA Division II triple jump title with a mark of 37-8.25.

Springville coach Mark Heichberger said Neureuther is Springville’s first female track and field state champion since 1980.

Neureuther also finished third in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:04.68.

"Going into the season, I didn't think that jumping was going to be my biggest focus so to get that reward from it was pretty cool,” Neureuther said, adding that her finish was among her main points of emphasis in training.

Neureuther estimated she came into competition ranked about 10th, but started with a jump of 37-0.25, which was already a season-best. Of her six attempts, she notched title-winning mark on her third attempt. She said she tried to stay relaxed, and kept telling herself, “It’s not that serious.”

Entering this season, Heichberger and the coaching staff tweaked her events, subbing the long jump for the 100-meter hurdles, an event where she’ll race for a title Saturday and is ranked first. The switch has allowed her to solely focus on the triple jump, rather than the long jump, too.

"I was pretty happy with how my season went this year. It's comforting to know that I have a whole other season and it's not the last of everything yet,” Neureuther said.

Other results:

• Calvin Kulik of Williamsville East finished second in the boys’ Division I discus with a throw of 159-10.

• Jaiden Huntington of Randolph placed third in the boys’ Division II discus with a mark of 156-3 to improve his own school record.

• In the boys’ Division I 4x100-meter relay, Sweet Home finished third with a time of 43.28.

• Iroquois girls finished fourth in the 4x400-meter relay, finishing with a time of 4:02.94.

• Frewsburg’s Landon Stormer qualified for the finals of the boys’ Division II 200 meters, taking first in his preliminary heat and third overall with a time of 21.89.

• In the girls’ Division II shot put, Depew’s Loretta White took fourth at 37-6.

• Starpoint’s Kyle Lewis will race in the boys’ Division I 200-meter and 100-meter finals. In the 200, he posted a time of 21.74 in his preliminary heat, taking sixth overall. In the 100, he finished seventh overall with a time of 10.96.

• Amherst’s Brad Johnson placed third in the boys’ Division I shot put with a 51-5.75 mark.

• Xzavier Goodman of Olmsted finished third in the boys’ Division II shot put with a 51-4.75 mark.

• In the girls’ Division II discus, Ruby Nowak of St Mary’s set a personal-best 109-2 mark to finish second.

• Tapestry Charter’s Daunte Townsell, fourth, and Newfane’s Ben Dickinson, fifth, notched marks of 44-3 and 44-1.5, respectively, in the boys’ Division II triple jump.