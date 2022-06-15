Starpoint's Gil Licata retires from coaching basketball, set to retire as principal in August

About a year ago, Starpoint’s Gil Licata realized he wanted to start a new phase of his life. He had dedicated most of his adult life to being an educator and a coach.

Licata will retire as Starpoint’s principal Aug. 16, and the 2021-22 season was his last as boys basketball coach.

“After 23 years as the principal and three years as the coach, it’s time for a change for me and the school,” he told The News. “I’ve had a great journey, a great run, and it’s time for me to step aside and let someone else do it.”

He departs having led Turner-Carroll to two Manhattan Cup championships and a state title in 1988. He also coached at Bryant & Stratton in the 1970s, Daemen in the 1980s and for one season at Canisius College in 1986-87 before returning to Turner-Carroll. He coached at Canisius High from 1990 to '93 before returning to coaching at Starpoint in 2019.

Returning to coaching was a fun task for Licata. His children had grown up, and he wanted one last opportunity to experience his original passion. Licata had taken the hiatus from coaching to watch his four kids – Rachel, Claire, Joe and Grace – play basketball. Grace would later be an assistant coach to her father after playing four years at Buffalo State. Joe Licata was one of Western New York's best quarterbacks, and then went on to the University at Buffalo and is now the football coach at his alma mater, Williamsville South.

Although Starpoint didn’t accumulate many victories, Licata said his takeaways were more about his players winning in the classroom and setting them up for their futures.

“I’ve been blessed to have almost two careers,” Licata said. “One didn’t end the way I wanted it to end. At my age, to coach basketball for the last three years here, it’s been outstanding. What a great way to build relationships with kids – not only as the principal but as the basketball coach – and watch kids develop. I’m proud of these young men going forward and expect them to do great things.”

Perhaps the most memorable night of his return to coaching came in December 2019 when Starpoint faced Bishop Timon-St. Jude. At the time, Gil and Grace were on the Starpoint bench and Joe was Timon's athletic director and an assistant coach. More than 20 family members attended.

“Once that clock ends, we’re all on the same team,” Joe said afterward. “It was fun seeing my dad and sister over there. It was a great experience.”

With former JV coach Tony Watson being named the head coach at Lancaster and Licata retiring, Starpoint has already posted the position to look for a successor. Licata says he doesn’t plan to be involved in the search, which will be led by athletic director Vinny Dell’Oso.

“I thought it was a cool way to bookend his career,” Starpoint Superintendent Sean Croft said. “I knew he a couple of years left. He was talking to me about it. That’s kind of where he started, and what a neat way to begin and end his career with that extra connection with sports and being able to connect with student-athletes once again, and being able to mentor and be a father figure to them.”

Connecting and leading teenagers was Licata’s calling. It brought him happiness and joy he never could have imagined, and also a sense of fulfillment, seeing the kids who walked the Starpoint halls evolve into adults.

“I know him as an amazing principal of our high school, and he’s been here for over 20 years,” Croft said. “It’s going to be strange next year when we have students come back and he’s not the leader of that building. He’s sort of been my rock among principals. I’ve never seen someone with such an ability to connect with adolescent students, which is not always easy. They have a lot of things going on in their lives and changes.”

Having achieved much success in two professions, Croft said Licata’s accomplishments are worthy of a celebration. The only problem is that Licata doesn’t like to be the focus of attention. Rather, he prefers to redirect it toward his colleagues or his students.

“He has an amazing ability to connect with the kid who’s struggling, the kid who has a poor home life, as well as the kid who’s graduating at the top of the class,” Croft said. “No matter who they are, he can connect with them. That’s an amazing quality to have as a high school principal. I don’t know if that’s something you necessarily can learn or teach someone, but he just has that.”

Croft said there wasn’t a student at Starpoint Licata wouldn’t attempt to connect with and help as best as he could. He was available to whomever was in need, even his own peers. Croft recalled how he and Licata would casually talk about their family lives, and he would leave the conversation having learned something he was not necessarily looking for.

“He’s really left a huge impression on me, and a reminder of what’s important in life,” Croft said. “We all work our tails off to keep kids safe and make sure kids are learning. He was a reminder that family comes first.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.