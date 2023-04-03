Starpoint High School junior Gage LaPlante committed to Army to continue his wrestling career, the school announced on social media over the weekend.

LaPlante, who competes at 160 pounds, ended his junior season taking first place in the Section VI Class A and ECIC wrestling championships. He led the Spartans to their first New York State Public High School Athletic Association dual meet championship in Division I.

In armdrag.com’s pound-for-pound rankings, LaPlante is currently sixth among Section VI wrestlers. He posted a 37-5 record with 18 pins. Starpoint’s season was canceled due to “serious allegations,” according to the school.

He was named an All-American at the recent 34th annual National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals in Virginia Beach, Va. LaPlante finished fifth among juniors, going 6-2 during the event.

The school also announced senior Matt Caldwell committed to Penn State Behrend. The senior competed at 215 and 285 pounds and came in first this season at the NYSPHSAA Section VI Class A Wrestling Championships.

Other notes

Emiliana Cassillo has committed to Aurora University in Aurora, Ill. She spent this past on the Kenmore, Grand Island, Lockport hockey team. Cassillo finished the season with 22 points – 18 goals, four assists.

Hamburg senior Emmett Reader announced he’ll be continuing his football career at St. John Fisher University. This past season he had 125 yards on 24 carries along with nine receptions for 181 yards.

Akron (1-0-0) beat Maryvale (0-1-0) 7-6 in a baseball season opener.

Kenmore East (1-0-0) started its baseball season with a 6-1 victory against Albion (0-1-0).