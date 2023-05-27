A sunny and warm day at Williamsville South led spectators, coaches, and athletes to shield themselves from the sun with umbrellas, bucket hats, and finding shade whenever possible.

The newfound warmth and shine after months of snow and dim skies was a nice change for everyone in attendance for the Section VI Class A team championships.

With nice weather being the backdrop to crown a champion, it was Starpoint’s boys and girls teams emerging victorious to capture each program’s first team title. The girls had 104 points, and the boys had 83.5 points.

Starpoint's boys won the 4x100-meter relay (Evan Bancroft, Kyle Lewis, Colby Madden, Ayden Eleey in 43. 51 seconds, meet record), 4x800-meter relay (Payton Spatorico, Gavin Farrell, Franklin Payne, and Timothy Lukasik, 8:40.31), 110-meter hurdles (Eleey, 15.57 seconds), and 200-meter dash (Lewis, 22.29 seconds, meet record).

“In the field, they started the day very well getting us some points there,” Starpoint boys coach Jeffrey Hart said. “In the early sprints, they did very well in the hurdles and 100-meter dash. I know our top sprinter Kyle Lewis wasn’t quite happy with his time, but he was able to get things together and win the 200 for us. I was really happy with how our captains and leadership really sets the bar for all of our younger athletes and just pushes them to new heights.”

On the girls' side, the Spartans came out on top in the shot-put (Marina Mansfield, 37 feet, 1/2 inch), pole vault (Emily Waldron, 10-6), the 800-meter run (Shannon Zugelder, 2:24.23), and 3,000-meter run (Zugelder, 10:30.65). Zugelder, a freshman, won the 3,000-meter run by almost a minute.

“We had a really great day,” girls coach Emily Bradley said. “We had some great performances. It’s really fun and we’re really in a great position. I think the program has built itself up in the last few years, so it’s been really great to see even some of these upperclassmen hit some of their peak performances. Our younger athletes too are holding their own, so overall we have a really great squad and they’re great kids and student-athletes.”

Notable performances

Amherst sophomore Luca Strangis won the boy’s 3,000-meter steeplechase by 42 seconds with a time of 11:04.54.

City Honors eighth grader Henry Peterson dominated the boy’s 3,200-meter run with a 20-second winning margin, completing the race in 10:13.62.

Williamsville South junior Olivia Meier was victorious in the 2,000-meter steeplechase with a 7:56.5 mark, almost 20 seconds more than second place.

100-meter dash: Simon Connors (Lake Shore), 11.04 seconds, set a meet and track record.

Class C results

At the Section VI Class C team championships, Southwestern swept the competition, with its boys teams finishing with 189 points, 110 more than second-place, and the girls tallying 161 points.

The dominant showing for the boys featured them winning the 4x800-meter relay (8:50.75), 4x400-meter relay (3:33.28), 1,600-meter run (Trey Faulk, 4:43.50), 400-meter dash (Michael Butterfield, 50.99 seconds), 200-meter dash (Butterfield, 22.25 seconds), 3,200-meter run (Nate Lewis, 11:16.60), 110-meter hurdles (Declan Kennedy, 16.60 seconds), 400-meter hurdles (Kennedy, 1:00.23), 3,000-meter steeplechase (Lewis, 10:32.85), pole vault (Matt Pannes, 11-06).

The girls won the 400-meter hurdles (Emma Lewis, 1:11.89), 200-meter dash (Alexis Grijalva, 27.19 seconds), 1,500-meter run (Lewis, 5:01.46), and 100-meter hurdles (M'Kenzie Zavala, 17.52 seconds).

Class D results

The Frewsburg boys and Franklinville girls won the Section VI Class D championship with 155 and 125 points, respectively.

The Bears won the 4x400-meter relay (Jacob Constantino, Brendan Devereaux, Vincent Sanfilippo, and Landon Stormer, 3:31.55), 110-meter hurdles (Zayne Cline, 16.30 seconds), 3,200-meter run (Cody Kent, 10:27.29), 100-meter dash (Stormer, 10.91 seconds), 200-meter dash (Stormer, 22.68 seconds), 3,000-meter steeplechase (Kent, 10:26.32), and 4x100-meter relay (Sanfilippo, Devereaux, Cole Vaughn, and Patrick Spencer, 46.65 seconds).

The Panthers' wins came in the shot-put (Megan Jackson, 34 feet, 4 inches), 2,000-meter steeplechase (Alysa Williams, 8:00.96), 400-meter dash (Tyyetta Herman, 25.88 seconds), 100-meter dash (Herman, 12.59 seconds), 400-meter hurdles (Anna Slavinski, 1:09.56), and discus (Jackson, 112-08).