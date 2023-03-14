Starpoint senior forward Alec Kirk has been selected to the Division II all-state first team by the Hockey Coaches Association of New York.

Kirk was third in Section VI in scoring with 54 points on 29 goals and 25 assists in 21 games and helped lead the Spartans to a second consecutive Division II sectional title. Kirk had a midseason stretch of at least two goals in six consecutive games.

West Seneca West goaltender Kyle Daily was selected to the second team in Division II. He had a 2.36 goals against average and .935 save percentage.

Four WNY Federation players were named honorable mention: Niagara Wheatfield defenseman Joshua Kaszor and forward Anthony Lagreca, Williamsville South defenseman Ian Krakowiak and Kenmore West forward Ian Wirth, who was the leading scorer in WNY with 67 points.

In Division I, Bishop Timon forward Cohen Springer was named to the second team. He had 13 goals and 25 assists for 38 points in 22 games.

Four players were named honorable mention, Clarence goalie Ben Shoemaker and forward Luke Marchant, Williamsville North defenseman Sam Welgoss and Orchard Park forward Presley Schiltz.

The teams are selected from nominated players who competed in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, regardless of NYSPHSAA membership.