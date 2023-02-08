The remainder of Starpoint's wrestling season has been canceled due to "serious allegations of inappropriate behavior by one or more members of the varsity wrestling team," schools Superintendent Sean M. Croft said in a statement Thursday.

Croft declined to disclose specifics, citing "law enforcement and other legal implications."

“This decision is necessary in order to ensure that the processes moving forward can take place without delay," he said in the statement. "The District takes seriously all allegations of inappropriate conduct. As with every decision we make, the safety, well-being and security or our students, staff and community members are of the utmost importance."

The news comes a few weeks after the Spartans won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division I Dual Meet Championships, the first state championship in school history for a team sport.

Starpoint was scheduled to host Saturday’s Section VI Individual Championships in Division I, which determine qualifiers for the NYSPHSAA championships. The section announced early Wednesday morning that the event was being moved to North Tonawanda, with wrestling to begin at 9 a.m. and the finals scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

"I don't have any information as to what went down within the Starpoint program," Section VI Wrestling Chairman Israel Martinez said. "It's an internal issue. They haven't shared anything with me. I just had to scramble to get another site."

Eleven Starpoint wrestlers were scheduled to compete, led by five individual champions from Saturday's Class A sectional championships. The cancellation also means the end of state championship aspirations for the team's two returning state placewinners from last year.

The Starpoint program has grown into one of the state's elite over the last several years based around what coach Steve Hart has called the "it takes a village approach," involving athletes, coaches, parents and school administrators. Starpoint was ranked No. 1 as the best team in WNY, according to armdrag.com, and three of their wrestlers are in the top 15 in pound-for-pound among WNY wrestlers

In a letter to parents before the statement was released, Croft noted the decision was "very difficult" and "that many of you and your children will be disappointed by this news."

In the statement, Croft asked for privacy as the process continues.

“Due to the involvement of law enforcement and other legal implications, we are not at liberty to disclose additional details concerning the underlying circumstances,” Croft said. “We ask that everyone please respect the privacy of the individual wrestlers, coaches and any other individuals who have been involved with the varsity wrestling team."