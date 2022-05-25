Starpoint named state Special Olympics Unified Champipn school

Starpoint became one of 14 schools in New York State to ever be named a Special Olympics Unified Champion school. A banner was raised in the gymnasium last week.

Starpoint was initially recognized two years ago, but because of Covid-19, the school was unable to receive the recognition in a public ceremony.

According to a news release, to be named a Unified Champion school, a school must demonstrate its commitment to inclusion by meeting 10 standards of excellence, including an inclusive school climate, a sense of collaboration and respect for all students and staff.

Unified sports involve students with and without intellectual disabilities competing together as teammates against other schools throughout the region.

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the nation, with more than 31,000 athletes across the state participating.