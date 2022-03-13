Starpoint loses 7-6 in OT heartbreaker at Division 2 state final

Senior center Owen Kiesman scored twice and Alec Kirk, who had both goals in Saturday's 2-1 semifinal victory, added a goal.

Pelham (20-2-2) took an early lead on a tap-in from Louie Marcellino at 3:56, but Starpoint quickly responded with two goals.

Kiesman factored into both of the Spartans' first two goals as they ramped up the pressure. First, he scored five-hole from below the faceoff circle at 5:04. Minutes later, he fed the puck from behind the net to Bull in front to give Starpoint a 2-1 lead just 8:17 in.

The Spartans' advantage disappeared in the second, however, when Pelham scored three consecutive goals.

Griffin Evans tied the game at 2-2 just 22 seconds in on the rebound before Luke Green slid in a loose puck more than five minutes in. Another shot from Green was tipped by Eric Elbery in front at 9:32 to give Pelham a 4-2 lead.

To their credit, the Spartans wasted no time getting back into it as special teams continued to reign supreme.