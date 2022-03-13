Starpoint loses 7-6 in OT heartbreaker at Division 2 state final

An overtime power-play goal sank Starpoint 7-6 in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division 2 boys ice hockey championship against Pelham on Sunday at LECOM Harborcenter.
After the Spartans went on the penalty kill 1:43 into the extra frame, Ben Rosenberg needed only 37 seconds to extinguish Starpoint's bid for its first state title.
Pelham scored on its only overtime shot, a snipe from Rosenberg at the 2:20 mark, to end the back-and-forth affair.
“I don’t like when the refs get involved,” Starpoint coach Clayton Wilson said. “They need to let the kids decide the game. This one’s gonna be tough to get over.”
It was a bitter ending to an otherwise sweet game for the Spartans, who kept pace with the top-ranked Pelicans and bounced back twice to take the lead.
Junior winger Justin Bull recorded a hat trick in his second of his three games Sunday. The Division 2 championship was bookended by USA Hockey nationals games for Bull. In all, he played seven games on the weekend.
“That’s the type of player he is,” Wilson said. “He’s a pure goal scorer. He loves the game. His effort, his work ethic. He’s a phenomenal kid and great hockey player.”
Senior center Owen Kiesman scored twice and Alec Kirk, who had both goals in Saturday's 2-1 semifinal victory, added a goal.
Pelham (20-2-2) took an early lead on a tap-in from Louie Marcellino at 3:56, but Starpoint quickly responded with two goals.
Kiesman factored into both of the Spartans' first two goals as they ramped up the pressure. First, he scored five-hole from below the faceoff circle at 5:04. Minutes later, he fed the puck from behind the net to Bull in front to give Starpoint a 2-1 lead just 8:17 in.
The Spartans' advantage disappeared in the second, however, when Pelham scored three consecutive goals.
Griffin Evans tied the game at 2-2 just 22 seconds in on the rebound before Luke Green slid in a loose puck more than five minutes in. Another shot from Green was tipped by Eric Elbery in front at 9:32 to give Pelham a 4-2 lead.
To their credit, the Spartans wasted no time getting back into it as special teams continued to reign supreme.
Just 37 seconds after Elbery's goal, Kiesman scored his second of the game on the power play off a rebound at 10:09.
Bull then tied it at 4-4 on another power play at 14:27, with a low shot from the left side of the net.
Feeding off the energy of the tying goal, Kirk gave Starpoint a 5-4 lead with 31 seconds to play in the middle period, scoring on a phenomenal top-shelf shot on a shorthanded breakaway.
Struggles at the start of periods continued to plague the Spartans in the third.
Pelham’s Will Crotty tied it 52 seconds in, beating Rich Gareau on the far side.
Marcellino then gave the Pelicans a 6-5 lead – again on the power play – when he beat the goalie five-hole at 2:13.
Down yet again, but still not out, the Spartans’ offense did a good job of testing Pelham netminder Jack Mallinson.
They eventually wore him down and broke through when Bull completed the hat trick off a rebound with 2:40 to play in regulation to tie the game.
The Spartans withstood late pressure to force overtime, but the penalty in the extra period was too much to overcome.
“You win games with your penalty kill and power play,” Wilson said. “They call a power play either way, that team was winning.”
Starpoint played its 13th one-goal game of the season.
“That locker room is special," Wilson said. "They have a no-quit attitude; they stick together. They fight for each other and they don't give up and I'm proud of them.
“This is a special team. There's a lot of skill in that locker room. They love playing together. It's going to be hard to let them go."
Earlier on Sunday, Suffern from Section I won the Division 1 championship with a 5-2 win over West Genesee from Section III. Suffer scored five unanswered goals after trailing 2-0.