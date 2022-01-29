Starpoint, Falconer reach semifinals in state duals wrestling before falling

Starpoint and Falconer/Cassadaga Valley reached the semifinals Saturday of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Dual Meet Wrestling Championships in Syracuse, but their title aspirations ended when they met up with the top seeds in their respective division.

Starpoint lost to Minisink Valley of Section IX, 55-7. Griffin LaPlante won an 8-3 decision at 132 pounds and JR Leuer won a 9-1 major decision at 110 pounds for the Spartans.

Competing in the state duals for the first time, Starpoint reached the semifinals by going 2-0 in its pool, with a 39-27 victory against Section I’s Fox Lane and a dramatic, 37-31 victory against Indian River of Section III. With Starpoint trailing 33-31 entering the final match, Coen Freundschuh scored a pin in the third period to give the Spartans the victory.

Falconer, which made the tournament as an at-large entry, was eliminated by Section VI’s Tioga, 59-12. Falconer’s points came via a first-period pin by David Stein at 285 and by Kyle Keefe by forfeit at 189 pounds. Falconer won the state title when the event was last held in 2020 and was making its third consecutive appearance in the semifinals.