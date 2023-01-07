Starpoint, Chautauqua Lake win Section VI dual meet championships, advance to state championships

Top seeds Starpoint and Chautauqua Lake won division titles at the Section VI dual meet wrestling championships Saturday at Lancaster to qualify for the state championships.

Starpoint lost in Division I final in the sectional event last season but earned an at-large bid to New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament and reached the state semifinals.

This time, the Spartans head to Syracuse on Jan. 23 as the Section VI champions after a 45-18 victory against Niagara Wheatfield in the final, with nine individual winners. It’s Starpoint's first dual meet sectional title in the event's six-year history.

“It’s special for our program,” Starpoint coach Steve Hart said. “It shows all of the hard work by all these guys. Not even all of the guys that wrestled in the duals, but the guys in the practice room, too. The guys that were here. We brought the whole team since it’s a team event and we don’t get here without our other guys as well.

"It takes a village to build something like this and win something like this. That village consists of all these guys on this wrestling team and the coaches being so important to this program. Without everyone, this program isn’t where it is today.”

Hart, quite literally, spoke from the heart. As the match was going on, he stood the entire time, despite the sizeable lead, and once the Spartans clinched the championship, they celebrated by picking up their coach. When it came time for the group picture, Hart held his right index finger up high, because, on this day, Starpoint was the No. 1 team.

“Those guys like to get me going,” Hart said. “They’ve been with me a long time and it’s special. I love that they’re having fun with it and that’s important.”

It was a dominating day for Starpoint, as the Spartans also beat No. 8 Clarence, 55-18, in the quarterfinals followed by nearly shutting out No. 5 Amherst, 70-6, in the semifinals. Against the Tigers, 11 of the Spartans’ 12 wins came by pin.

Being able to assert its supremacy against its peers shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone unfamiliar with Starpoint. The Spartans are home to five wrestlers in Armdrag.com’s Section VI pound-for-pound rankings – No. 4 Griffin LaPlante (138 pounds), No. 4 JR Leuer (118 pounds), No. 5 Jaron Barrientos (102 pounds), No. 10 Christopher Uptegrove (152 pounds), and No. 15 Gage LaPlante (160 pounds).

Both LaPlante brothers placed in the state tournament a season ago, with Griffin placing fifth and Gage finishing seventh.

“What we did today shows that we work harder than everybody else,” Gage said. “We’re going through the grind every single day and working hard.”

Leuer earned his 100th career varsity victory during the course of the tournament.

Neither Starpoint nor Niagara Wheatfield had lost a dual meet heading into the final.

In Division II, Chautauqua Lake beat No. 2 Newfane in the final, 40-31.

The Thunderbirds got off to a good lead, winning their first four matches by pin, three coming in less than a minute, and capped the winning streak at five with the fifth coming by forfeit.

Chautauqua Lake’s 30-0 lead proved to be vital, as Newfane would go on to win six of the next eight matches.

“At this point, with this competition, things went our way, and I’m very happy it did,” Chautauqua Lake coach Ken Rowe said. “Hopefully we can do something with this momentum in Syracuse.”

It’s the first dual meet championship for the program, with big performances from its heavier wrestlers – Brad Smith (160 pounds), Jayden Malecki (172 pounds), Mason Maring (189 pounds), Ison Shirley (215 pounds), Gavin Segovia (285 pounds).

“Our upper weights were awesome, and that’s exactly what we needed,” Rowe said. “Overall, they did what they needed to do and as a team, we did what we needed to do as a team.”

Chautauqua Lake advanced to the final with a 42-22 victory against Falconer in the semifinals.

In the consolation finals, Niagara Falls beat Amherst, 54-21 in Division I, and Falconer defeated Southwestern, 49-20, in Division II.