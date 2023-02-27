Jacob Cyrek liked how the Starpoint boys hockey team brought a level of liveliness to its playoff game. Better yet, Cyrek liked the way the Spartans built off that initial energy.

Starpoint limited Niagara Wheatfield’s scoring chances, particularly in the second period, and the Spartans, already a shifty puck-handling team, pounced on loose pucks within their reach to create plenty of scoring chances.

The persistence paid off. The Spartans scored three goals in the second period and held the Falcons to three second-period shots and went on to win the Section VI Division II championship with an 8-3 victory on Monday at KeyBank Center.

Cyrek and Alec Kirk each scored two goals, and goalie Richie Gareau made 15 saves for Starpoint (18-5), the defending Section VI champion and a 2021-22 Division II state finalist. The Spartans will face either Salmon River or Ogdensburg of Section X in a NYSPHSAA Division II regional at 3 p.m. Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter.

“To make it back and have another chance to go to the state finals, that’s really our goal,” said Cyrek, a junior forward who added an assist in the win.

With each goal the Spartans scored in the second period, they saw how Niagara Wheatfield’s intensity diminished.

“You look over at their bench, and their heads are dropping,” Cyrek said. “They have no energy over there, and we’re full of energy. That second period was huge.”

That continued in the third, as Starpoint scored three goals in less than five minutes, part of a four-goal burst by both teams.

Starpoint, Niagara Wheatfield coach Rick Wrazin said, didn’t allow his team to establish any puck possession, and didn’t allow the Falcons to clear the zone.

“We’re generally a get-the-puck-deep-and-forecheck team, and (Starpoint) did a good job of getting the puck out quick,” Wrazin said. “Two of our biggest identities have been our forecheck and our puck possession. I don’t know if it was a big stage, or what it was, but I think our guys hesitated on the forecheck and they weren’t as aggressive as normal. They’re too good of a team to do that.

“We started panicking and slapping pucks a little bit, and they stuck to their game plan and were able to transition and get pressure on us.”

Anthony LaGreca’s shot from the slot gave Niagara Wheatfield (17-6-1) a 1-0 lead at 2:46 of the first period, but Cyrek’s wrist shot from the left circle tied the game 1-1 with 6:12 left.

Kirk broke the tie 5:54 into the second, part of period in which Niagara Wheatfield goalie Jacob Amrhein (25 saves) withstood shot after shot by the Spartans, including a pair of one-on-one chances in the final six minutes.

Cyrek, though, scored his second goal off a broken play in front of Amrhein. Cyrek picked up a loose puck, spun around and beat Amrhein to give the Spartans a 3-1 lead with 1:39 left in the second, and Gavin Russell made it 4-1 34 seconds later, the last of the Spartans’ 12 second-period shots.

“We blocked shots,” said Cyrek, who estimated his team blocked 10 shots in the second. “We try to get in front of everything. Our goalie, he feeds off us blocking shots for him, and when we do that, it’s creates a lot of energy for our team.

“We were getting bounces. Not that it was just lucky bounces, but we were getting bounces, and it was going our way and we were able to finish on our opportunities, as well.”

Starpoint wasted no time continuing that after the second intermission, as Frankie Cardarella picked up a loose rebound at the goal crease and gave Starpoint a 5-1 lead 1:21 into the third period. Just over a minute later, Bull pulled the puck past Niagara Wheatfield defenseman Andrew Idzik and beat Amrhein to make it 6-1.

The two teams combined for four goals in the first five minutes of the third – Cardarella, Bull, LaGreca’s shorthanded goal for Niagara Wheatfield, and Kirk’s second goal, a power-play goal that made it 7-2 – but after William Coble’s goal made it 7-3 with 6:31 left, Mike Merrifield scored Starpoint’s final goal a little more than three minutes later to end Niagara Wheatfield’s hope of advancing.

“We had our hearts set on the state championship, and I think we were good enough to win it,” said Wrazin, whose team lost three of its final five regular-season games. “We just got in a little bit of a funk here this last month and couldn’t break out.”