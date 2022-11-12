St. Mary's volleyball pulls out five-set thriller to win Catholic state title

Every gym in Western New York has banners displaying the years each program has won division, local playoff or state championships.

In that sense, the field house at St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster is no different.

But take a look at the banners for the girls volleyball program. They are hard to miss. For one thing, there are two of them. And secondly, they’re double the length of those for the rest of the school’s sports.

That’s because the Lancers just keep on winning.

In its home gym Saturday afternoon, St. Mary’s outlasted Xaverian of Brooklyn in a five-set thriller to win its second straight New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association championship.

“Honestly, it was so surreal,” senior tri-captain Gianna Blair said, her voice hoarse from the intensity of the 2-hour, 20-minute final. “All of our hard work and effort and all of the hours we put in the gym, it finally paid off in those few moments – and I’m never going to forget it.”

St. Mary’s rallied from down 21-17 to win the opening set 25-23 behind some key points from junior tri-captain Gwen McCarthy and classmate Sarah Barnum. The Lancers rolled that momentum into a 25-10 win in the second set to take a 2-0 lead.

But Xaverian won 25-14 and 25-21 in sets three and four to send the match into a decisive fifth set.

Tied at 14-14, an overpass block by McCarthy sparked a closing 11-5 run that included four kills from junior tri-captain Carson Tyler, who battled through an injured ankle from the opening set of the tournament.

“I think, especially winning the first two and losing the next two, I think we all had something to prove that fifth set,” Tyler said. “We came back and still won that fifth set, so I think that really showed who we truly are.”

St. Mary’s girls volleyball is truly one of the elite programs in WNY, regardless of sport. It won its 19th straight Monsignor Martin Association title this fall and its 35th overall. On Saturday, the Lancers won the 19th state title in program history.

“It’s really important to us because we know that we have a legacy to live up to,” McCarthy said.

“It really keeps us on our toes, to be honest with you,” Blair said. “The bond that we share, it’s so special to all of us, and I think that’s what pushes us to be great as a team.”

The state title took a total team effort for St. Mary’s, which went 5-1 in pool play to earn the top seed for the four-team playoff. The Lancers swept Maria Regina in the semifinals 25-17 and 25-15. Second-seeded Xaverian swept No. 3 St. Anthony in the other semi.

For the tournament, Tyler finished with 36 kills, 41 digs and 11 aces, while McCarthy added 23 kills and 62 digs. Blair totaled 17 kills and nine blocks, and Sarah Barnum was key with 21 kills and 11 aces. Sophomore setter Madison Keem, the granddaughter of longtime coach Don Pieczynski, dished out 117 assists. Sophomore libero Lauren Payne finished with 59 total digs.

In the final against Xaverian, Keem (41 assists, 14 digs) ran a well-balanced offense by effectively spreading the ball around to the trio of Tyler (17 kills, 18 digs), McCarthy (13 kills, 26 digs) and Barnum (13 kills). Defensively, Payne added 30 digs, and Blair added six blocks.

“We couldn’t have done it without every single person on and off the court,” McCarthy said. “I think the energy that people give, even on the bench, just really helps us to push through and persevere throughout the whole match.”

As one of five seniors on the team, Blair will head to East Tennessee State University as a two-time state champion and with plenty of memories that will last her a lifetime.

“It’s so special to me,” Blair said. “I’m never going to forget these moments. I’m never going to forget this team. And, yes, I’m going to go on and play in college, but it’s never going to be the same. The memories I’ve shared with everyone, the bonds I’ve made that are never going to be broken, it’s truly been the best three years of my life.”