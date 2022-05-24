St. Mary's throws two shutouts and tops Nardin for Monsignor Martin softball title

St. Mary’s of Lancaster threw 14 innings of zeroes in a twin bill in high school softball on Tuesday afternoon. Sure enough, good things — in the form of two victories and a championship — followed.

The Lancers won the Monsignor Martin title by sweeping Nardin, 2-0 and 8-0, at Kevin T. Keane Sports Park in North Buffalo. St. Mary’s may have been the No. 3 seed, but the Lancers looked like a champion in knocking off the No. 1-ranked Nardin team and taking a third-straight crown.

“Usually it’s our deal to get 10, 12, 14 hits, but they have really good pitching,” SML coach Kevin Hufford said.

The biggest hero of the day for St. Mary’s was pitcher Alexandra Packard. She went the distance in the first game, and then pitched one out more than six innings in the nightcap to earn a pair of wins. That’s even better than what she dreamed would happen.

“My arm’s OK — it’s doing good now,” Packard said about the double duty. “Tomorrow, maybe not so much. I don’t do this very often.”

Packard had plenty of help defensively. At this level, the team that turns routine plays into outs consistently usually wins. That was the case here.

“Obviously I couldn’t have done it without them,” she said. “In the past, I’ve played with teams that haven’t had the strongest defense. Honestly that takes a toll on the pitcher. Here, every play I feel comfortable that we’ll make an out.”

Both of the finalists were coming off one-sided victories in the previous round. However, the bats started off rather quietly in the opener of the best-of-three final.

St. Mary’s struck first. Ella Dovey singled in the top of the first and stole second. Then Lily Lauch singled her home for the early 1-0 lead for the Lancers. From there, Packard seemed to think that was enough. She did not allow a hit in the first five innings of the contest. The only close call came in the second, when Packard couldn’t control a comebacker that was considered an error.

Nardin finally had its first hit in the bottom of the sixth, and even that was a close play. Erin Nower just beat out an infield grounder. Emily Gorman later walked for a second base runner. However, Nower was caught taking an illegal lead while the ball was in the pitching circle, and was called out. That stalled the rally. St. Mary’s added a little insurance in the top of the seventh. Bella Becker singled and was sacrificed to second. Then Chloe Sell’s hard grounder to second was mishandled for an error, and Becker scored.

The Lancers almost needed it. Nardin’s Sophia Will reached on an error, and Olivia Coons singled to right. Another infield error loaded the bases with no out, leaving open all sorts of possibilities. But St. Mary’s settled down from there. Packard forced Molly Griffin of the Gators to pop up to the catcher. Then she then struck out Rosie Dehn and Nower to finish off the win.

“Winning the first game gave us the momentum,” St. Mary’s Katie Pyszczek said. “It built us up, and gave us a lot of energy. We were really loud. I couldn’t even hear the coaches. It was really cool.”

In the second game, Packard didn’t allow her first hit for more than three innings. Then in the bottom of the fourth, Pyszczek of the Lancers hit a ground-rule double to deep left to plate the first two runs of the game. At that instant, it certainly felt as if it was not going to be Nardin’s day.

St. Mary’s scored two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, as Pyszczek drove home another run with a single. Nardin couldn’t score in the top of the sixth in spite of a leadoff triple by Erin Nuwer. From there, the Lancers completely blew the game open with four runs. Pyszczek drove in another run with her third hit of the day, while Anna Dovey (3 for 3 with a walk) scored her third run of the game.

“You talk about (Pyszczyk) like you talk about an NFL lineman — she’s all motor,” Hufford said. “Sweet kid, works her tail off, and plays a pretty good third base too.”

Packard certainly could have gone the distance to pick up her second complete game of the day. But the sophomore offered to come out of the game at that point, so that senior Anna Dovey could be on the mound for the final out of the game. Dovey moved over from shortstop to clean that bit of business up quickly, and the Lancers celebrated the title.

“She (Packard) could have gotten two complete games, but she knew how much it meant for a senior to throw the last couple of outs,” Hofford said. “Super humble, great teammate.”

St. Mary’s will head to New York City for the State Catholic championship; the semifinals will be held on Saturday. In the meantime, it was the last win in Western New York for Hufford. He’s calling it a career after one last high note.

“My kid is going to coach the team,” Hufford said. “Erin had a nice season at Canisius, player of the year of the MAAC. Next year she’ll be the coach here.”