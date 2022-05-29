 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Mary's softball reaches state Catholic championship game but falls in finals

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

After a day of weather delays and a field issue, St. Mary’s lost the state Catholic softball championship to St. Anthony’s, 10-1, on Saturday at Staten Island’s Donegan Hills complex.

It was the final game for St. Mary’s coach Kevin Hufford. He said his daughter, Erin, will coach next season. Erin, a St. Mary's product, was the MAAC Player of the Year this spring at Canisius College.

St. Anthony’s jumped out early and Sarah Bielski had a two-run home run in the third for a 6-0 lead.

People are also reading…

St. Anthony’s, which advanced with a 10-0 semifinal win against Archbishop Molloy, finished the season 24-1, a school record for victories, and won its second consecutive state title.

St. Mary’s, the three-time Monsignor Martin champions, advanced with a 6-1 victory against Moore Catholic in the semifinal earlier Saturday. That game was delayed more than three hours by rain and then had to BE moved to a different venue because of field conditions.

In the semifinals, Alexandra Packard had a two-hitter with three walks and seven strikeouts and did not allow an earned run. She retired the last eight batters she faced.

Packard also had three hits, including a two-run double in the third that gave the Lancers a 3-0 lead. Lauren Henrich drove in two runs with a bases-loaded double for a 5-0 lead.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News