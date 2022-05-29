St. Mary's softball reaches state Catholic championship game but falls in finals

After a day of weather delays and a field issue, St. Mary’s lost the state Catholic softball championship to St. Anthony’s, 10-1, on Saturday at Staten Island’s Donegan Hills complex.

It was the final game for St. Mary’s coach Kevin Hufford. He said his daughter, Erin, will coach next season. Erin, a St. Mary's product, was the MAAC Player of the Year this spring at Canisius College.

St. Anthony’s jumped out early and Sarah Bielski had a two-run home run in the third for a 6-0 lead.

The Lancer's fall in the championship game to St Anthony's. We will be bringing home hardware from NYC for the 1st time in school history! Heads up high, great season ladies!!! 💙@SMHAthletics @bufnewspreptalk @MonsignorMartin pic.twitter.com/wtaHLLTKek — SMHSoftball (@SMHSoftball2017) May 29, 2022

St. Anthony’s, which advanced with a 10-0 semifinal win against Archbishop Molloy, finished the season 24-1, a school record for victories, and won its second consecutive state title.

St. Mary’s, the three-time Monsignor Martin champions, advanced with a 6-1 victory against Moore Catholic in the semifinal earlier Saturday. That game was delayed more than three hours by rain and then had to BE moved to a different venue because of field conditions.

In the semifinals, Alexandra Packard had a two-hitter with three walks and seven strikeouts and did not allow an earned run. She retired the last eight batters she faced.

Packard also had three hits, including a two-run double in the third that gave the Lancers a 3-0 lead. Lauren Henrich drove in two runs with a bases-loaded double for a 5-0 lead.