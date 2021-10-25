St. Mary's soccer star Shae O'Rourke eclipses 300 career points

St. Mary's of Lancaster girls soccer standout Shae O'Rourke returned from injury last Friday and picked up where she left off before she was sidelined by an ankle injury in late September.

O'Rourke, who was named New York State Female Athlete of the Year for 2020 by USA Today and the Gatorade state player of the year in girls soccer, scored three goals in limited action Friday against Monsignor Martin Athletic Association rival Sacred Heart to eclipse 300 career points.

The three scores gave her 303 points and raised her season totals to 16 goals and five assists in only six games. She was out of action for eight games starting Sept. 25 after getting injured in a Sept. 22 loss to Nichols. The Lancers went 4-4 without her and were 2-1 in Monsignor Martin league play. With their goal-scoring star in the lineup, St. Mary's is 5-1.

