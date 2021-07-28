St. Mary's soccer star Gabby Gambino commits to Clemson

Lewiston’s Gabby Gambino, an All-Western New York first-team selection in 2019, has committed to Clemson to continue her soccer career.
Gambino, a member of the Class of 2022 at St. Mary's who also plays for the WNY Flash, had 16 goals and 12 assists as a sophomore in her second season as a starter. She missed last season after having knee surgery for a torn ligament.
Congratulations to Gabby Gambino on committing to Clemson University to continue playing soccer! A 2019 All WNY 1st Team selection is going to the ACC! We are excited to see you back on the pitch this fall picking up where you left off in the 19-20 season! 🧡🤍 pic.twitter.com/C7lX2H4pyL— St Mary’s HS W Soccer (@SMH_WSoccer) July 28, 2021
She also has taken part in the ECNL National Training Camp and U.S. Soccer training.