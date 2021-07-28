 Skip to main content
St. Mary's soccer star Gabby Gambino commits to Clemson
  • Updated
St. Mary's Gabby Gambino

St. Mary's Gabby Gambino has committed to Clemson.

 News file photo

Lewiston’s Gabby Gambino, an All-Western New York first-team selection in 2019, has committed to Clemson to continue her soccer career.

Gambino, a member of the Class of 2022 at St. Mary's who also plays for the WNY Flash, had 16 goals and 12 assists as a sophomore in her second season as a starter. She missed last season after having knee surgery for a torn ligament. 

She also has taken part in the ECNL National Training Camp and U.S. Soccer training.  

