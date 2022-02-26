St. Mary's Shay Ciezki becomes Monsignor Martin's all-time leading scorer and single-season leader

St. Mary’s senior guard Shay Ciezki continues to pad her legacy as one of the best basketball players Western New York has seen.
On Saturday against Nardin, Ciezki scored 43 points to set the Monsignor Martin career scoring record for girls basketball with 2,083 points in 83 games and the association's single-season scoring record with 713 points.
She set both in the first quarter of an 84-57 Monsignor Martin semifinal victory.
"I think it's just kind of crazy," Ciezki said. "Just because of how different it is from breaking the school record to the Monsignor Martin. Not only am I leaving my mark on my school, but I'm also leaving it on Monsignor Martin."
She needed three points to surpass Jontay Walton of Holy Angels and Sacred Heart in career scoring and eight points for the single-season record, set by Sacred Heart's Siobhan Ryan in the 2019-20 season.
Ciezki, the three-time first team All-Western New York selection from St. Mary’s of Lancaster, announced via Twitter late Friday night that she will play college basketball at Penn State.
There are only a few milestones left as the Penn State signee and three-time All-Western New York first-team selection nears the end of her high school career. Next is another chance at the Monsignor Martin championship.
Ciezki will be in attendance for Penn State's senior night on Sunday vs. Minnesota. Once she returns home, her focus will be on St. Mary’s playing for the title against host Cardinal O’Hara at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will represent Monsignor Martin in the Class AA state Catholic tournament.
"It would mean a lot," Ciezki said on the significance of potentially dethroning O'Hara. "I had a lot of accomplishments this year, and these past four years. For me to go out and win us a Class AA championship and head down to states, that would be huge for me. I just want to make the most out of my senior year."
Several seniors are either committed to play in college or have received offers.
O’Hara has been a dominant force in Monsignor Martin and has won the last eight championships, beating St. Mary's in the title game the last two seasons.
As Ciezki’s last opportunity to win what’s long eluded her and the program, the impact of a banner making its way to Lancaster is significant.
“It would be a really great accomplishment for her in her career and a nice accomplishment for the school and the program,” St. Mary's coach Anthony Ottomano said.
Their meeting against O’Hara comes a few weeks after the teams met, which saw Ciezki score her 2,000th career point in a 37-point effort in the Lancers' 62-51 loss. She’s scored her 1,000th and 2,000th career points against O'Hara.
She had 27 in the first meeting between the teams this season, a 55-44 win by O'Hara in mid-January.
“We’ve always said to be the best, we got to beat the best,” Ottomano said. “If it were to happen, it would just be a really great and impactful moment for the program. She would add another piece to her career legacy that she’s leaving behind at St. Mary’s.”
Ottomano is impressed with Ciezki’s dedication to the pursuit of her goals, despite having already signed with Penn State. Being one of the top players in the country – No. 56 on ESPN’s list – she could have easily stepped back and let her focus wander this season.
Instead, she’s wanted to add achievements to solidify where she stands among the players before and after her.
“She hasn’t had time off since the minute she said she’s going to Penn State,” he said. “She’s played every minute of every game as if it’s her last game. Some kids don’t do that once they know where their road is headed. I think she’s got to rank at the top, if not the top, of Monsignor Martin.”
Having known her since she was a pre-teen, Ottomano has had a front-row seat to Ciezki's rise, both as a player and a person.
"It’s just been an incredible ride," Ottomano said. "To be part of it just sitting on the sidelines watching it, it has been really cool and kind of amazing and special. It’s hard to put it in words. I don’t know if I’ll ever coach a player like this again. It’s just been really special.”