St. Mary's Shay Ciezki becomes Monsignor Martin's all-time leading scorer and single-season leader

She had 27 in the first meeting between the teams this season, a 55-44 win by O'Hara in mid-January.

“We’ve always said to be the best, we got to beat the best,” Ottomano said. “If it were to happen, it would just be a really great and impactful moment for the program. She would add another piece to her career legacy that she’s leaving behind at St. Mary’s.”

Ottomano is impressed with Ciezki’s dedication to the pursuit of her goals, despite having already signed with Penn State. Being one of the top players in the country – No. 56 on ESPN’s list – she could have easily stepped back and let her focus wander this season.

Instead, she’s wanted to add achievements to solidify where she stands among the players before and after her.

“She hasn’t had time off since the minute she said she’s going to Penn State,” he said. “She’s played every minute of every game as if it’s her last game. Some kids don’t do that once they know where their road is headed. I think she’s got to rank at the top, if not the top, of Monsignor Martin.”

Having known her since she was a pre-teen, Ottomano has had a front-row seat to Ciezki's rise, both as a player and a person.