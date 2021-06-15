 Skip to main content
St. Mary's Shae O'Rourke earns state Gatorade Player of the Year honors in girls soccer
St. Mary's Shae O'Rourke, the Coaches All-Western New York Player of the Year, has been named New York State Gatorade Player of the Year and is now a finalist for the national award.

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

St. Mary’s junior Shae O’Rourke has been selected as 2020-21 Gatorade New York Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

She is the first from the tiny Catholic school in Lancaster to receive the award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also has high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

O’Rourke, the coaches selection for Western New York Player of the Year, is a 5-foot-3 forward who led the Lancers with 39 goals and eight assists.

By earning the distinction, the South Carolina commit is now in the running for National Gatorade Player of the Year, which will be announced later in June.

