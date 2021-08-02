St. Mary's Shae O'Rourke captures USA Today New York State Female Athlete of the Year

Shae O’Rourke is still three weeks away from season-opening practice with St. Mary’s of Lancaster.

But before ushering in 2021, the Lancers’ senior must say goodbye to last season one more time as she has been selected by USA Today as the Girls Athlete of the Year in New York State and the state Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

O’Rourke, who has verbally committed to play at South Carolina of the Southeastern Conference, will compete for top honors in the country against other state players of the year during the USA Today High School Sports Awards Show at 8 p.m. Thursday. The event, hosted by Michael Strahan and Rob Gronkowski, can be watched on any smart device through the USA TODAY Sports Wire and News Wire Channels, available on Roku, Samsung, Amazon Fire and most smart TVs.

The two honors are the latest O’Rourke earned following a season in which she led Western New York in goals with 39 as she surpassed the 100-career-goals milestone in helping the Lancers to an 8-2-1 mark. She needed just 10 games to amass the total after finishing with 32 in 15 games in 2019. O’Rourke, the all-time leader in goals in a season (44) and career (115) at St. Mary’s, earned first team all-state as a freshman and sophomore and All-Region Northeast as a sophomore.

O’Rourke was named state Gatorade Player of the Year last June. She also was named state Player of the Year in Class C and Player of the Year in Western New York.

