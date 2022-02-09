 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Mary's senior Shay Ciezki scores 2,000th point, approaches Monsignor Martin records
0 comments

St. Mary's senior Shay Ciezki scores 2,000th point, approaches Monsignor Martin records

Support this work for $1 a month
St. Mary's Cardinal O'Hara Girls Basketball

St. Mary's senior Shay Ciezki shoots during the second half Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2002, against Cardinal O'Hara.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Part of St. Mary’s senior Shay Ciezki’s pregame routine is showing up to the gym an hour before she’s supposed to. The extra hour allows her to get shots up and prepare. 

On Wednesday afternoon, she arrived early with teammates knowing the evening could end with history made and a freshman year goal achieved.

Ciezki eclipsed the 2,000-point mark at the 7:11 mark of the third quarter on a three-pointer, in a 62-51 loss against Cardinal O'Hara, as she finished with 37 points to give her 2,019 for her career. 

By coincidence, her 1,000th point came against the rival Hawks as a sophomore. The schools have dueled repeatedly in the Monsignor Martin Association and for supremacy in The News' rankings.

“It’s a pretty big deal because I just know the work I put in to make this happen tonight," Ciezki said of the milestone. "And especially for the people around me that helped me get to the point where I am today, especially coach (Anthony) Ottomano, my teammates and my family.” 

Making the Penn State signee's accomplishment more impressive is her points came over 81 games in four seasons, unlike some players who have amassed totals playing on varsity teams as junior high students. 

Ciezki, a three-time All-Western New York first-team selection, occupies the No. 2 spot in career scoring, according to Monsignor Martin records. Former Holy Angels and O’Hara player Jontay Wilson is No. 1 with a career total of 2,043 points. She is No. 3 for scoring in a single season with 649, behind former Sacred Heart star Siobhan Ryan, who had 677 points in the 2019-20 season, and Wilson, who had 662 in 2012-13.

“I think one of the biggest things is she hasn’t let the number affect her game or approach to the game,” Ottomano said. “She is still extremely focused on the team and the team winning. Not about herself hitting a goal. She was the same way as she approached the school record that we had. It’s a sign of her maturity and how she just approaches each practice and each game.”

Ciezki is already St. Mary’s career leading scorer regardless of gender. She recently passed current assistant coach Raeann Stilwell’s 11-year-old record of 1,776.

For the season, Ciezki ranks second in the state in scoring at 34.7 points per game and is also averaging 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Her senior season, and career with the Lancers, are all over the record books. 

“The biggest thing for me is I wanted to go through these four years and leave my legacy at St. Mary’s, not only as a basketball player but as a teammate,” Ciezki said emotionally. “I’m trying to mentor all the young ones on the team and hopefully I make an impact on their lives. Coach Ottomano and I have had a long run. It’s going to be a sad ending.”

While there is more to do before her high school career ends, Ciezki already knows what she wants to accomplish next.

“One main goal is to work hard and try to start next year at Penn State, possibly try to make the freshman team in the Big Ten," she said. "Just always aiming for the high goals and to just keep chasing them.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl-bound Aaron Donald can consume 12 smoothies and 20 cups of popcorn a day

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News