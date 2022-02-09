St. Mary's senior Shay Ciezki scores 2,000th point, approaches Monsignor Martin records

Part of St. Mary’s senior Shay Ciezki’s pregame routine is showing up to the gym an hour before she’s supposed to. The extra hour allows her to get shots up and prepare.
On Wednesday afternoon, she arrived early with teammates knowing the evening could end with history made and a freshman year goal achieved.
Ciezki eclipsed the 2,000-point mark at the 7:11 mark of the third quarter on a three-pointer, in a 62-51 loss against Cardinal O'Hara, as she finished with 37 points to give her 2,019 for her career.
By coincidence, her 1,000th point came against the rival Hawks as a sophomore. The schools have dueled repeatedly in the Monsignor Martin Association and for supremacy in The News' rankings.
“It’s a pretty big deal because I just know the work I put in to make this happen tonight," Ciezki said of the milestone. "And especially for the people around me that helped me get to the point where I am today, especially coach (Anthony) Ottomano, my teammates and my family.”
Making the Penn State signee's accomplishment more impressive is her points came over 81 games in four seasons, unlike some players who have amassed totals playing on varsity teams as junior high students.
Ciezki, a three-time All-Western New York first-team selection, occupies the No. 2 spot in career scoring, according to Monsignor Martin records. Former Holy Angels and O’Hara player Jontay Wilson is No. 1 with a career total of 2,043 points. She is No. 3 for scoring in a single season with 649, behind former Sacred Heart star Siobhan Ryan, who had 677 points in the 2019-20 season, and Wilson, who had 662 in 2012-13.
“I think one of the biggest things is she hasn’t let the number affect her game or approach to the game,” Ottomano said. “She is still extremely focused on the team and the team winning. Not about herself hitting a goal. She was the same way as she approached the school record that we had. It’s a sign of her maturity and how she just approaches each practice and each game.”
Ciezki is already St. Mary’s career leading scorer regardless of gender. She recently passed current assistant coach Raeann Stilwell’s 11-year-old record of 1,776.
For the season, Ciezki ranks second in the state in scoring at 34.7 points per game and is also averaging 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.
Her senior season, and career with the Lancers, are all over the record books.
“The biggest thing for me is I wanted to go through these four years and leave my legacy at St. Mary’s, not only as a basketball player but as a teammate,” Ciezki said emotionally. “I’m trying to mentor all the young ones on the team and hopefully I make an impact on their lives. Coach Ottomano and I have had a long run. It’s going to be a sad ending.”
While there is more to do before her high school career ends, Ciezki already knows what she wants to accomplish next.