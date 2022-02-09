St. Mary's senior Shay Ciezki scores 2,000th point, approaches Monsignor Martin records

Part of St. Mary’s senior Shay Ciezki’s pregame routine is showing up to the gym an hour before she’s supposed to. The extra hour allows her to get shots up and prepare.

On Wednesday afternoon, she arrived early with teammates knowing the evening could end with history made and a freshman year goal achieved.

Ciezki eclipsed the 2,000-point mark at the 7:11 mark of the third quarter on a three-pointer, in a 62-51 loss against Cardinal O'Hara, as she finished with 37 points to give her 2,019 for her career.

By coincidence, her 1,000th point came against the rival Hawks as a sophomore. The schools have dueled repeatedly in the Monsignor Martin Association and for supremacy in The News' rankings.

“It’s a pretty big deal because I just know the work I put in to make this happen tonight," Ciezki said of the milestone. "And especially for the people around me that helped me get to the point where I am today, especially coach (Anthony) Ottomano, my teammates and my family.”

Making the Penn State signee's accomplishment more impressive is her points came over 81 games in four seasons, unlike some players who have amassed totals playing on varsity teams as junior high students.