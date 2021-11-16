St. Mary's, Nichols, Lew-Port girls soccer, Williamsville South boys highly ranked in final state polls

St. Mary's of Lancaster defeated Nichols in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association girls soccer A Division championship game, but both teams have been recognized for their season's accomplishments in the final New York state polls.
Each ended up second in the final rankings announced Tuesday by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports.
The Lancers (12-6-0) were second in Class C behind state public schools champion Ausable Valley of Section VII (17-4-1). Nichols (15-3-1) was second in Class B behind Bronxville of Section I (20-1-1), the state public schools champion in that class that beat Lewiston-Porter on Sunday in the public schools final. Lew-Port was ranked third in Class B.
In the boys rankings, sponsored by NYSPHSAA and the New York State Sportswriters Association, all three Williamsville teams were ranked, led by sectional and regional champion Williamsville South, which was third in Class A. Williamsville North, the sectional champion in Class AA, was ranked seventh in the state poll for that classification. Williamsville East was ranked 11th in Class A.
Highest ranking among other Western New York boys teams was fourth by Maple Grove, the regional champion in Class C. Sectional champion East Aurora received a top 10 ranking, at seventh in Class B.
Aside from St. Mary's, Nichols and Lew-Port, Frewsburg (9th in C), Lancaster (10th in AA) and Ellicottville (10th in D) garnered top 10 rankings among the girls.
Other WNY rankings in the final state polls:
Boys: Clarence (18th in AA), Lew-Port (12th in B), Lafayette International (16th in C), Portville (20th in C), and North Collins (18th in D).
Girls: Clarence (13th in AA), Williamsville North (30th in AA), Grand Island (16th in A), North Tonawanda (23rd in A), Niagara Wheatfield (26th in A), Fredonia (14th in B), East Aurora (16th in B), Roy-Hart (24th in B), Portville (12th in C) and Holland/West Valley (23rd in C).