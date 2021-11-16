St. Mary's, Nichols, Lew-Port girls soccer, Williamsville South boys highly ranked in final state polls

St. Mary's of Lancaster defeated Nichols in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association girls soccer A Division championship game, but both teams have been recognized for their season's accomplishments in the final New York state polls.

Each ended up second in the final rankings announced Tuesday by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports.

The Lancers (12-6-0) were second in Class C behind state public schools champion Ausable Valley of Section VII (17-4-1). Nichols (15-3-1) was second in Class B behind Bronxville of Section I (20-1-1), the state public schools champion in that class that beat Lewiston-Porter on Sunday in the public schools final. Lew-Port was ranked third in Class B.

In the boys rankings, sponsored by NYSPHSAA and the New York State Sportswriters Association, all three Williamsville teams were ranked, led by sectional and regional champion Williamsville South, which was third in Class A. Williamsville North, the sectional champion in Class AA, was ranked seventh in the state poll for that classification. Williamsville East was ranked 11th in Class A.

Highest ranking among other Western New York boys teams was fourth by Maple Grove, the regional champion in Class C. Sectional champion East Aurora received a top 10 ranking, at seventh in Class B.