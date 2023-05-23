St. Mary’s of Lancaster and Nardin will play one more game for the Monsignor Martin softball championship after the Lancers and Gators split Tuesday afternoon’s doubleheader at Nardin’s Kevin Keane Sports Park in Buffalo.

Nardin (18-3) defeated St. Mary’s (16-4) in the first game, 7-2, but the Lancers took the second game, 7-6. St. Mary’s is seeking a consecutive Monsignor Martin championship, while the Gators are looking for their first title since 2018.

Nardin star Erin Nuwer pitched two complete games for the Gators, striking out 15 batters and walking four. She also doubled and scored twice in the first game. Bella Becker hit two doubles for St. Mary’s in the first game and tripled in the second game while Lauren Payne launched a two-run home run.

“Going into the second game, we really built off the momentum of the end of game one. We started making good adjustments in the box, picking better pitches to swing at and go for, and we carried that into the second game,” St. Mary’s coach Erin Hufford said.

“I think we all started to see how much we really wanted it,” St. Mary’s senior Katie Pyszczek added. “We started playing for each other.”

Nardin, the No. 1 Class A team in the state according to the latest New York State Sportswriters Association ranking, jumped to an early lead in Game 1 after Nuwer reached on a bunt single in the first inning and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

“We started off right off the bat getting a run early, and that’s what got us going,” Nardin coach Jordan Dudish said. “I think the team that scores first already has a head start on things.”

Nuwer reached again on a fielding error in the third inning and beat a very close tag at home plate to make it 2-0 for Nardin. Jayden Skatulski and Riley Jones also scored in the third inning for a 4-0 Gators lead. Nardin added three runs in the fifth after loading the bases and scoring on a walk, a passed ball, and a single by Molly Stamm.

St. Mary’s mustered two runs in the bottom of the fifth, when Brooke Dobson scored on a wild pitch and Becker doubled to deep center field to score pinch-runner Hailey Herrscher, but the Gators closed out the 7-2 win.

Lancers starting pitcher Alex Packard said the team used the late runs as momentum to carry into the second game.

“I think we really understood that we needed to win this game if we wanted to continue," she said. "We had a rough start the first game and I think we realized we had to work together to keep our energy up to use our momentum from the first game to the second game to keep it rolling.”

In a mirror image of Game 1, St. Mary’s opened Game 2 with an RBI single by Lauren Payne to score Ella Dovey for a 1-0 lead. In the third inning, Pyszczek doubled to score Dovey and Natalie Cully doubled to score Pyszczek.

Meanwhile, Nardin's bats went cold. Packard was much more comfortable in the circle in Game 2 and struck out seven Gators batters.

“The biggest thing is you have to trust yourself and not get in your head,” she said.

Payne put an exclamation point on the St. Mary’s comeback with her seventh home run of the season in the top of the fifth inning, which drew a celebration at home plate with her teammates and put the Lancers up 5-0.

“I saw the outside pitch," Payne said. "I looked at the first one and I knew it was coming again because I had just stared at the last one, so I really prepared myself for timing that pitch down.”

“That was a lot of fun when that happened,” Pyszczek said. “She’s one of our big hitters and one of our strongest players, so I was really happy for her, especially as a sophomore.”

Nardin rallied as Emily Gorman launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth as the Gators cut the lead to 5-3. St. Mary’s added insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings for a 7-3 lead going into the last inning, but Nardin kept the pressure up.

On a 2-2 count, with runners on the corners, Stamm belted a triple to deep center to score Madeline Denn and Gorman. Nardin made it a one-run game when Carley Mather launched a double to center and scored Stamm.

Packard remained calm in the circle. She threw two strikes before the last Nardin batter popped out to end the game.

Game Three will be played Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Kevin Keane Sports Park.

“We’re going to carry what we ended the second game with, the energy, trusting each other, and making sure not to let anything get in our way,” Pyszczek said of the rubber game.

“We’re going to be the away team, so we’re going to start by getting a good jump with our bats," Dudish said. "Our bats started to come alive towards the end of this game, so we’ll try to continue that into the next game.”