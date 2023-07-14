During Frank Propis’ senior year at St. Mary’s, he was named captain of the boy’s basketball team, and that gave him an idea of what career path he wanted to follow.

Having had the opportunity to lead his teammates, he was inspired to become a coach. Five years after graduating from St. Mary’s in 2018, Propis was named the coach of the boy’s basketball team, replacing Ryan Gallo, who stepped down.

It’ll be Propis’ first varsity job after spending two seasons as the freshman coach and another two leading the junior varsity squad.

“It’s a dream come true,” Propis said. “When I played, I was never the best player. I was a role guy, and I always had to work and do the little things right and be a good teammate. I was captain my senior year, and I felt my destiny was coaching. To do it at St. Mary’s is a place called home and a dream come true.”

Propis is inheriting a St. Mary’s team that won the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association’s Class B state championship in 2022 and returned to the state championship game this past season. The team went 9-16 in the 2022-23 season and graduated six of its seven top scorers. Propis’ first season will be the beginning of a rebuild to the state championship level the Lancers have been the last couple of seasons, and he wants to begin that process by building culture.

“What I want to bring to the program is to build a culture,” Propis said. “Working hard, being accountable, working as a team, and the same things I was taught but take it to the next level. I’m obviously young, but I played there for some great coaches that taught me more than basketball. Taught me the values of hard work, accountability, playing as a group, and more because at St. Mary’s we’re a small school playing in a big conference. We play some of the best teams around and have to work hard as a team to overcome the lack of options we have, but we’ve always been competitive and always try to remain a respected program.”

Propis credits coach Paul Rath and Ryan Hadsell for having a lifelong impact on him to enter the coaching profession. He also is appreciative of St. Mary’s Athletic Director Zach Weiss and Principal Kevin Kelleher for giving him the opportunity.

“St. Mary’s will always be my home,” Propis said. “I couldn’t help it ... I wanted to put in for the interview and hope to get it. Now we stand here today because that was the case. The interview process felt rewarding. To go from 14-years-old to now of going from a player to now being able to lead this program to another step and be a respected program is great. The interview process was great because I have a good relationship with our athletic director, Zach Weiss, and headmaster Kevin Kelleher. Kevin, since I was 14-years-old has always looked out for me and taken care of me.”

Around Western New York

St. Mary’s sophomore Emily McDonald’s latest basketball offers have come from Rhode Island and Akron.

Lancaster junior Madison Francis has received basketball offers from UCLA and Tennessee.