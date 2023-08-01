Anthony Zito, a former star linebacker at Lancaster and Buffalo State, has been named the football coach at St. Mary’s, the school announced.

Zito had been the Lancers’ defensive coordinator for the past four seasons and replaces Matt Ard, who stepped down in the spring.

Ard had been the varsity coach for four seasons and the team won Monsignor Martin B championships in 2020 and ’21.

Along with his time at St. Mary’s, Zito also spent the past nine years with Lancaster Youth Football, coaching at all levels. He also was part of the boys varsity basketball coaching staff from 2019-22.

“I am very blessed to have the opportunity to be the head football coach at St. Mary’s High School,” Zito said in a news release. “I will continue to build on what Coach Matt Ard started four years ago.”

As a player, Zito was an All-Western New York and all-state first team choice who won the Shane Conlan Award, given to the best linebacker in WNY. As Buffalo State, he was named an All-American and was selected to the school’s all-decade team for the 1990s.