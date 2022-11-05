St. Mary's, Mount Mercy, St. Joe's win Monsignor Martin soccer crowns

Striker is not Kristin Middaugh’s normal position.

Photos: St. Mary's defeats Nichols in Monsignor Martin A final St. Mary's beats Nichols 4-3 in the Monsignor Martin A girls soccer final on Saturday. Here are photos from the game.

But the St. Mary’s of Lancaster junior looked like a natural goal-scorer at Canisius College on Saturday afternoon.

Normally a wing or attacking mid, Middaugh swapped positions throughout the Monsignor Martin Division A girls soccer final and scored three goals – including the game-winner with 1:45 left in the first overtime period – to lift the Lancers to a 4-3 win over Nichols.

“I think it was a big moment to step up for me, especially against this team,” said Middaugh, who earned MVP honors. “So I think in my mind, I was like, ‘I got to score, I got to get this win for us.’ ”

It was the second straight title for St. Mary’s (12-5-1) and its third in four years. But the Lancers won this championship with a roster comprised of just three seniors after graduating an historic senior class last spring.

“It really took all of us,” senior midfielder Claire DeAngelis said. “Everybody left it on the field. This group of girls has just been really remarkable, and we’re just so proud of each and every one of them because we all won this together.”

DeAngelis assisted on all three of Middaugh’s goals. The last one came on a lengthy through ball, beautifully splitting a pair of Nichols defenders to send Middaugh in alone to beat the keeper with a well-placed shot to the left.

“Kristin was just making unbelievable runs all game,” DeAngelis said. “I had her open and I’m like, ‘I hope she’s onside,’ and she was. She timed her run perfectly, the ball was there and she just finished it off for us and had the composure to just win the game.”

Sienna Nobel opened the scoring 6:29 into the game for Nichols, which won the Monsignor Martin regular season title after splitting with St. Mary’s.

Lancers freshman Michaela Panella evened it just 1:22 later.

The Vikings (12-6-1) made it 3-1 with 22:07 left in the first half on goals by star junior Linda Ullmark and Addison Davis, but Middaugh scored her first with 20 seconds left before halftime to get St. Mary’s back within a goal. Her second goal tied it with 21:35 left in the second half.

Her overtime game-winner sends the Lancers back to the state tournament next weekend in New York City, where St. Mary’s lost in the final a year ago.

“Today was extremely fun and one of our more fun games with the competitiveness,” Middaugh said, “so I’m just looking forward to another competitive game next week.”

In the boys nightcap between rivals Canisius (12-4) and St. Joe’s (15-5-1), the Marauders beat the Crusaders, 1-0, for their first Monsignor Martin title since winning three straight from 2017-19.

Senior midfielder John Grable finished a perfect pass over the top from sophomore Steven Varallo with 10:48 left in the second half for the long goal of the tightly-contested meeting.

“The ball, it looked like it was floating in slow motion,” said Grable, the game’s MVP. “In soccer, anything can happen. It’s just wherever the ball lands. It happened to go right to me – it was awesome – and I just put it away.”

The win avenged a pair regular-season losses to Canisius.

“All of us, we came out hard in the second half and played the best ball we’ve ever played in our lives,” said four-year starting goalkeeper Evan Andrews, top lip swollen from the postgame celebration with the Marauders student section. “We all connected and just put one in the back of the net.”

St. Joe’s will also head downstate next weekend to play in the CHSAA playoffs.

In the first game of the tripleheader on Saturday, Mount Mercy shut out Mount St. Mary, 3-0, for the Division B girls championship.

Playoff MVP Maura Higgins scored in the first half, while Roasalie Bandura and Olivia Gorczyca added insurance markers in the second half.