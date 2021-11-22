St. Mary's makes debut in girls hockey with tie against HEWS

St. Mary’s marks its official arrival as the ninth member of the Western New York Girls’ Varsity Ice Hockey Federation with a 2-2 tie against HEWS (Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca) on Monday at Cheektowaga Town Rink.

After trailing 2-0, St. Mary’s got the first goal in program history from Alannah Pagano at 7:59 of the third period. The Lancers tied the score on Kirsten Domagola’s tip-in goal at 11:44. Samantha Hatt was credited with assists on both goals.

Avery Hall was busy in goal for St. Mary's, stopping 32 of 34 shots.

Liz O'Brien and Katherine O'Brien had the goals for HEWS. Leia Schneid made eight saves on 10 shots.

The Lancers are coached by Mae Roberts, a teacher at the school who played in the Fed’s first season in 2010. St. Mary’s announced its intention to form a girls hockey program last May and is the only team in the Fed made up of players from just one school.