St. Mary's lacrosse player Jillian Bernas reaches 100 career goals

Jillian Bernas reached 100 career goals Monday as St. Mary’s of Lancaster beat Buffalo Seminary, 13-3, in girls lacrosse.
Bernas scored eight goals and is believed to be the first player in school history to hit the century mark.
She had 75 goals in her freshman and sophomore seasons and seemed likely to hit 100 as a junior, but then the season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
@jillianbernas11 @SMHLACROSSE @SMHAthletics @dyouvillewlax @DYouvilleWSC pic.twitter.com/ydeHenztpY— Jason Bernas (@jbmouse11) May 18, 2021
Bernas said she had been keeping track since late in her sophomore year when the “dream was close to reality” and 100 goals was “something I could accomplish.”
“Hitting that milestone was huge for me,” she said. “I was so close sophomore year and set myself up in a position to get it my junior year, but sadly Covid hit, so being able to accomplish this my last year meant a great deal.”
She did it!! If you see @jillianbernas11 give her a high-five. Jill scored her 100th career goal today! 🥍🥍🥍 pic.twitter.com/09H7dMX3zj— SMH Lacrosse (@SMHLACROSSE) May 17, 2021
After two blowout losses to open the season, St. Mary’s has won two of its last three.
“We are getting there. Most of our team is completely new to the game so the first few games took some time for them to learn and get used to it,” said Bernas, who is planning to play lacrosse and soccer and major in physical therapy at D’Youville. “From our first game to now, we have made so much progress and they have helped me reach this milestone. Without them, I wouldn’t have been able to do it.”