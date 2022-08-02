St. Mary's infielder Anna Dovey to play softball at Tennessee-Chattanooga

St. Mary’s softball infielder Anna Dovey has turned her performance this summer with her travel team into an opportunity to join the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

Coaches saw her at a tournament in Georgia in June, invited her to campus for a mid-July visit and she publicly announced her commitment Tuesday on social media. She moves to campus Aug. 17.

Dovey acknowledges the process has been a whirlwind, but she said the school has a criminal justice program and the coaches “have given an opportunity that I just couldn’t pass up.”

Dovey, who pitched and played third base for the Lancers, was selected to the All-Western New York and All-Catholic first team as a junior and senior and was named to the all-state first team in Class C by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports.

She hit .520 with six home runs and 23 runs batted in and registered a 1.680 OPS and 1.080 slugging percentage for the Monsignor Martin champions and state Catholic finalists.

“I always wanted to be in the South for college,” she said. “I have been to Chattanooga many times for tournaments and it's a great place to be."

Dovey was committed to Barry University in Miami in the fall but changed her mind after her official visit.

“I realized it wasn’t the place for me,” she said.

In 11 appearances as a pitcher this spring, she had a 2.12 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 46.1 innings and was in the circle for the final outs as the Lancers completed a two-game sweep against Nardin in the Martin final, but she will focus on her hitting and playing strong defense in the infield at the next level.