St. Mary's girls soccer, St. Joe's boys soccer advance to state finals

For the second consecutive season, the St. Mary’s girls soccer team has advanced to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association’s final.

The Lancers beat Staten Island’s St. Joseph Hill Academy 1-0 in the semifinals Saturday at Aviator Sports and Events Center in Brooklyn.

Senior Claire DeAngelis scored the game's only goal in the sixth minute off of a penalty kick from junior Kierra Kline.

Junior Caprianna Vendetti recorded the shutout in goal.

Coach Brittany Heist lauded the defensive efforts by the freshman center back pairing of Lily Iozzia and Michaela Panella to limit scoring opportunities for St. Joseph Hill, and credited Kristin Middaugh and Gabby Martin with "excellent intensity and energy to keep pushing for another goal.”

St. Mary's earns a state final rematch with St. Anthony’s (Melville) at noon Sunday in Brooklyn. St. Anthony's beat the Lancers 3-0 last fall for its fourth consecutive state championship.

St. Joe’s moves to state final

The St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute soccer team defeated Archbishop Molloy 3-0 in the state CHSAA semifinals at St. John's to advance to the final. The Marauders are on the brink of winning their first state championship since 1995.

Danny Donovan, Owen Christiano and Andrew Talbot scored for St. Joe's.

“These kids were superb,” coach Michael Thoin said. “They beat a real strong opponent from Brooklyn. Our defense was rock solid.”

The Marauders gave up only six shots, which were stopped by goalie Evan Andrews, who recorded his sixth consecutive shutout.

"These guys have played exceptionally well for the second half of the season," Thoin said. "They started working harder as a group and enjoy each other as a group."

It was a banner night for St. Joe's, which included Thoin playing everyone except his junior-varsity callups.

St. Joe's plays in Sunday's 1 p.m. final at St. John's.

Clarence, Iroquois lose in field hockey

The seasons of the Clarence and Iroquois field hockey teams ended in the state semifinals Saturday at Centerreach High School.

Clarence lost to Section III's Cicero-North Syracuse 3-1 in Class A to break a season-long 18-game winning streak. The Northstars will attempt to win their first state title in program history Sunday.

Clarence had advanced to consecutive state final fours for the first time in program history and had 12 shutouts along the way.

Elle Ridge had the goal for the Red Devils. Ridge led the team with 20 goals, and led Section VI with 40 points.

In Class B, Iroquois dropped a 5-0 decision to Section IV's Vestal (14-5). Vestal jumped to a 2-0 lead after the first quarter.

Iroquois finished 16-4-1 and had not allowed more than two goals in a game this season, and had allowed two in only four games.

Boys volleyball

The boys volleyball season ended in Section VI with losses in the Far West Regionals for Orchard Park in Division 1 and East Aurora/Holland in Division 2.

Orchard Park, which won its third consecutive sectional title, fell to Webster Schroeder 3-1. The Quakers won the first set 26-24 before losing 28-26, 25-22 and 25-18. OP finishes 17-2.

East Aurora's historic season ended in a five-set heartbreaker to three-time Section V champion Spencerport at Webster Schroeder. Spencerport won the first set, but the Blue Devils came back to win the next two. Trailing 2-1, the Rangers then won the fourth and fifth sets to advance.

EA entered the match at 20-0 and was coming off winning the first sectional title in program history since 1952.