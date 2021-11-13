St. Mary's girls soccer season ends with state final loss, but team is beaming with pride

“Not many teams get to do this,” Heist said. “For us to be here was excellent and it was exciting for us to finish, even if this wasn’t the result we wanted.”

The seven seniors who came together under Heist in the WNY Flash club program amassed a 51-11-8 record over four seasons at St. Mary’s.

“Coming in as a freshman class, I knew they were going to be special,” Heist said. “I knew they had the athleticism, the talent and the soccer power to make a statement. And that’s exactly what they did.

“What they have done for this program is something that I can’t thank them enough for. A lot of young soccer players in the community have looked up and aspired to be like them. We have some of the top players in the area on our team. What they were able to do on the field and off the field was exceptional.”