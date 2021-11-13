St. Mary's girls soccer season ends with state final loss, but team is beaming with pride

St. Mary’s was shut out at the end of its championship run Saturday. But the girls soccer team didn’t walk off the field empty-handed and held its heads high in bringing a novel piece of hardware back to Lancaster.
“We are really proud of ourselves that we came this far,” senior defender Charlie Pawli said while holding one of the plaques the Lancers received for being New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association finalists in the A division for the first time in school history.
Long Island power St. Anthony’s, ranked in the top 25 nationally by the United States Soccer Association and No. 1 in the state in Class AA by the New York Sportswriters Association, won its 35th match in a row and fourth consecutive state title with a 3-0 victory at Nardin Academy’s Kevin T. Keane Sports Complex.
“Coming into this game, we were very proud and excited to be in the state championship final for the first time,” said Pawli, an All-Catholic selection signed to play Division I soccer for Albany next year. “Right now, we are definitely feeling disappointed, but we played hard, and sometimes, it doesn’t go your way. Next season, these girls will pick up where we left off.”
While distributing the state finalist awards, coach Brittany Heist reminded the Lancers of what they had accomplished, overcoming injuries throughout the season to claim a second Monsignor Martin championship in three years, and coming back to win its state semifinal game in penalty kicks.
“Not many teams get to do this,” Heist said. “For us to be here was excellent and it was exciting for us to finish, even if this wasn’t the result we wanted.”
The seven seniors who came together under Heist in the WNY Flash club program amassed a 51-11-8 record over four seasons at St. Mary’s.
“Coming in as a freshman class, I knew they were going to be special,” Heist said. “I knew they had the athleticism, the talent and the soccer power to make a statement. And that’s exactly what they did.
“What they have done for this program is something that I can’t thank them enough for. A lot of young soccer players in the community have looked up and aspired to be like them. We have some of the top players in the area on our team. What they were able to do on the field and off the field was exceptional.”
The most decorated of that group has been senior striker Shae O’Rourke. The South Carolina signee was twice named player of the year in Western New York and was also recognized as the state’s top player in 2020 by USA Today and Gatorade. She set a St. Mary’s record with 136 goals and compiled 322 points with her 43 assists. Clemson-bound midfielder Gabby Gambino chipped in 145 points (46 goals, 53 assists), despite missing her junior year recovering from a knee injury.
But on a day when kickoff was delayed by almost an hour to clear slush from the field, the St. Mary's attack never thawed. The Lancers were scoreless with both O’Rourke and Gambino on the field for the first time since the Monsignor Martin final loss to Nichols in their freshman season.
“We had our chances to score goals,” Heist said. “We hit a post, or didn’t win a one-on-one. A championship game against a team like St. Anthony’s is a game of inches. If we can’t find a way to score in those moments, it’s going to be hard to come out on top.”
With six D-I signees in its senior class, St. Anthony’s proved to be too formidable of an opponent. The Friars got first-half goals from Olivia Perez (Holy Cross) and sophomore Chloe Koubel, and a third in the 52nd minute on a free kick from Emily Riggins (St. John’s).
St. Anthony’s coach Sue Alber credited St. Mary’s as “one of the tougher teams that we have played in the final. They have some special players.”