St. Mary's girls soccer moves to state Catholic final after victory in penalty kicks

The chance to win a state championship brought the seven seniors on St. Mary’s girls soccer team together in Lancaster.
On a sun-kissed Saturday at their rival’s home field, the Lancers put themselves in position to realize that goal.
Scoring sensation Shae O’Rourke battled through injury to get the equalizer goal in regulation, and St. Mary’s prevailed in the sixth round of a penalty kick shootout for a 2-1 victory against Xaverian from Brooklyn at Nardin Academy’s Kevin T. Keane Sports Park.
“It’s so exciting,” said O’Rourke, the two-time Western New York Player of the Year and USA Today High School All-American who netted her 136th career goal and 21st of the season in the 58th minute Saturday. “It’s the best feeling because it’s our last year together, and we want to win it all. And that’s what we are going to do.”
Ranked seventh among small schools in the Western New York coaches poll and fifth in the state in Class C by the New York State Sportswriters Association, St. Mary’s (12-5) will return to the turf in North Buffalo next Saturday for the state Catholic A championship game against the winner of Monday’s matchup between Hill from Staten Island and St. Anthony’s of Long Island, the unbeaten team ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA that beat the Lancers in the 2019 state semifinal.
Angelina Panella scored the golden goal for St. Mary’s in the first extra shootout round of the semifinal tiebreaker after both teams had converted each of five penalty kicks.
“It’s incredible,” said Panella, a sophomore transfer from Williamsville East. “I didn’t want to take it at first. I had a feeling it was going to end up that way, but I was hoping it didn’t. When the time came, I knew I had to do what’s best for the team.”
Upper-class players Claire DeAngelis, Gabby Gambino, Charlotte Pawli, Emalee Szablewski and O’Rourke also scored PKs. Needing to go deeper down the roster as the shootout progressed, St. Mary’s coach Brittany Heist didn’t sense Panella’s trepidation.
“When I looked at the players and said we needed the next five, she was OK with going first and knowing she had the pressure on her back,” Heist said.
“We had trust in our teammates,” said Gambino, the All-WNY midfielder and Clemson commit who assisted on O’Rourke’s goal. “We had to give them a boost of confidence because a lot of them were unsure after the first five went. You tell them they can do it, and you make sure they believe it.”
St. Mary’s broke through to the state final when Xaverian's sixth shooter hit the left goal post. The iron ringing sound usually haunts a scoring-minded soccer player, but this time it was music to Gambino’s ears.
“That noise, it was fantastic,” Gambino said. “Because we knew we finally did it and everything we worked for has paid off.”
Xaverian (11-2), the three-time champions of New York City’s Catholic league ranked 30th in the state in Class AA, went ahead in the 20th minute when Caitlyn Thompson scored from 40 yards out.
O’Rourke was in and out of the lineup in the first half, wincing on the right ankle that sidelined her for half the season and was wrenched again in the Monsignor Martin title victory against Nichols on Wednesday.
“Not too hot today,” was how O’Rourke described her aggravated ankle. “But when the Advil kicked in, it was good.”
“Shae understood the volume of this game and the role that she plays for us,” Heist said. “She is a player who doesn't want to sit out. She double-taped her ankle, didn’t like it, triple-taped it. I took her out in the first half and then put her back in just to draw some attention out wide. Then we had a coaching conversation at halftime about how we could be more effective isolating her on one defender instead of two or three in the middle.”
The tactical move to put O’Rourke out wide opened space for Gambino and the rest of the Lancers to attack up the middle and they dominated possession throughout the second half and two 10-minute extra time periods.
St. Mary’s tied the game when Gambino sent a long ball down the sideline to O’Rourke, who bodied her defender to get to the front of the goal and knocked the ball back to the left side of the net.
“We know that if we find the ball up to her, Shae will get the goal every time,” said Gambino, who tallied her 16th assist to go with 23 goals this season. “She’s been incredible for us pushing through injuries and being there for the team and giving 100% all of the time.”
Goalkeeper Caprianna Vendetti also played through pain to make a few key saves in the final 30 minutes. The sophomore returned to the net for the playoffs after being out more than a month with a back injury.
“She came back strong for us,” O’Rourke said. “She was out for a while but wanted to get her back. And I can’t thank her enough for pushing through.”
This was the closest win of the season for St. Mary’s, the first by less than three goals. The Lancers had not needed to win a shootout in previous seasons, but Vendetti noted she was happy to avenge double overtime losses a year ago against Nichols and here at Nardin.
Vendetti said, “It felt good being on the other side of that.”