St. Mary's girls soccer moves to state Catholic final after victory in penalty kicks

“That noise, it was fantastic,” Gambino said. “Because we knew we finally did it and everything we worked for has paid off.”

Xaverian (11-2), the three-time champions of New York City’s Catholic league ranked 30th in the state in Class AA, went ahead in the 20th minute when Caitlyn Thompson scored from 40 yards out.

O’Rourke was in and out of the lineup in the first half, wincing on the right ankle that sidelined her for half the season and was wrenched again in the Monsignor Martin title victory against Nichols on Wednesday.

“Not too hot today,” was how O’Rourke described her aggravated ankle. “But when the Advil kicked in, it was good.”

“Shae understood the volume of this game and the role that she plays for us,” Heist said. “She is a player who doesn't want to sit out. She double-taped her ankle, didn’t like it, triple-taped it. I took her out in the first half and then put her back in just to draw some attention out wide. Then we had a coaching conversation at halftime about how we could be more effective isolating her on one defender instead of two or three in the middle.”