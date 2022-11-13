St. Mary's girls soccer falls in state Catholic title game, looks to future

Shortly after the St. Mary’s girls soccer season ended in a loss in the state Catholic finals Sunday, coach Brittany Heist was already pointed toward the future.

“It was a great experience making it to the state finals again this season with a young squad and we're looking forward to next season,” said Heist, whose team lost to St. Anthony’s (Mellville), 6-0, at Aviator Sports and Entertainment Complex in Brooklyn.

St. Anthony’s (15-2-2) scored all six goals off corner kicks and set pieces to win its fifth consecutive state championship. The Friars had beaten St. Mary’s, 3-0, in last year’s final.

That the Lancers (13-6-1) won another Monsignor Martin A title and returned to the state final is even more impressive considering St. Mary’s had graduated three Division I players who had helped lead the program to 51 wins in four seasons. Shae O'Rourke, the state Class C player of the year last season and four-time all-state first-team selection, is now at South Carolina; Gabby Gambino, a first-team all-state selection, is at Clemson; and Charlie Pawli, a defender who was named to the all-state second team, is at Albany.

St. Mary’s started five freshmen this season and added Kristin Middaugh, a junior midfielder who was named to the ECIC I first team last season at Lancaster.

“There’s a bright future for them and us,” Heist said.