St. Mary's continues its girls volleyball dominance with another title

Over the years, St. Mary’s has triumphed “in every gym in Western New York,” girls volleyball coach Don Pieczynski proclaimed.
The Lancers made it a perfect 10th straight championship season Friday night on their home court in Lancaster, sweeping Sacred Heart in three sets, 25-20, 25-7, 25-7, to secure the Monsignor Martin crown for the 33rd time in school history.
“It is such a legacy that we have,” said Jordan Hummel, the junior libero who was named the league’s player of the year after tallying 25 digs in the title game. “It feels great to carry it on.”
St. Mary’s didn’t lose a set in eight league matches this year, but maintaining its championship standard after graduating three All-Catholic players from the 2019 state champion team was a challenge during an abbreviated spring season that overlapped with weekend club tournaments for most of the Lancers.
“It was an incredibly different year for us,” said senior Sam Garry, a co-captain with Hummel who was named player of the match after recording nine kills with no errors in her third league championship game. “It was a long season, metaphorically speaking, since it was shortened. We have a young team and we didn’t have as much time to bond with each other. I think we handled it well.”
Pieczynski said the Lancers “hadn’t even hit their stride yet,” when the postseason arrived, “but we looked pretty good tonight.”
Freshman outside hitters Gwen McCarthy (11 kills) and Carson Tyler (nine kills) led the attack for St. Mary’s. Sophomore middle Gianna Blair contributed four kills, including the third-set winner, and junior setter Courtney Kurkowiak had 11 kills.
“Our young girls are super talented, so they were easy to play with,” Hummel said.
Garry, who has committed to play for Elmira College, is eager to see what the Lancers can do with only three seniors graduating from a team that will begin its title defense in just over four months.
“They can only go up from here,” Garry said.
St. Mary’s had to overcome early jitters against a Sacred Heart team playing the title game for the fourth time in five seasons under coach James Ripper.
The Sharks opened a 7-2 lead in the first set and it was tied 15-15 before the Lancers took control following a pair of service aces from Tyler.
“Our young girls were a little anxious,” Pieczynski said. “They were trying to play the opponent’s game instead of our game, which is strength and power.”
Pieczynski praised Garry for making clutch points early in the match. “She kept us in that first set,” he said. “She doesn’t always get a lot of recognition around the league, but we know how valuable she is to us.”
St. Mary’s asserted itself with a 15-1 run in a second set that started with teams exchanging the first 10 points, and Garry put down the closing kill. The Lancers established an early lead in the third set and finished strong.
“We started off a little slow,” Hummel said. “But once we picked the energy up and controlled our side of the net, we were all set.”
Sacred Heart was represented on the All-Catholic team by freshman Audrey Grable and junior Isabella Allen. Hummel, Kurkowiak, Blair and Tyler were All-Catholic selections for St. Mary’s.