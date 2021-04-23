St. Mary's continues its girls volleyball dominance with another title

Freshman outside hitters Gwen McCarthy (11 kills) and Carson Tyler (nine kills) led the attack for St. Mary’s. Sophomore middle Gianna Blair contributed four kills, including the third-set winner, and junior setter Courtney Kurkowiak had 11 kills.

“Our young girls are super talented, so they were easy to play with,” Hummel said.

Garry, who has committed to play for Elmira College, is eager to see what the Lancers can do with only three seniors graduating from a team that will begin its title defense in just over four months.

“They can only go up from here,” Garry said.

St. Mary’s had to overcome early jitters against a Sacred Heart team playing the title game for the fourth time in five seasons under coach James Ripper.

The Sharks opened a 7-2 lead in the first set and it was tied 15-15 before the Lancers took control following a pair of service aces from Tyler.

“Our young girls were a little anxious,” Pieczynski said. “They were trying to play the opponent’s game instead of our game, which is strength and power.”