St. Mary's captures Monsignor Martin Division A girls soccer title

The Lancers’ third goal was part of what the team wanted to do once it went ahead by multiple goals, with the objective, of course, being to stay ahead by multiple goals.

“It’s really important for them to understand, and that’s what we talked about at halftime, is that 2-0 is a very dangerous lead," St. Mary’s head coach Brittany Heist said. "Anything can happen and we’re riding this emotion, second half can be anybody’s game."

“At the end of the day, it wasn’t until we got the third goal and the fourth goal that we felt we were going to pull away and win.”

That fourth goal came courtesy of Gambino on a penalty kick for a 4-1 advantage. O’Rourke was fouled and had the opportunity for the penalty kick, but came out of the game because she aggravated an ankle injury that kept her sidelined for eight games this season, including the team’s second game against Nichols.

Her status for Saturday’s 3 p.m. state semifinal game against Xaverian of Brooklyn is to be determined. However, having her in the lineup Wednesday made things much easier.

“We went through a spell where our keeper was out and Shae was out and we had to find a new way," Heist said. "To get them back, full circle, for the final was bittersweet but also very exciting."

Sierra Warren closed the scoring for defending champion Nichols, which had beaten St. Mary's 2-1 in last year's final.