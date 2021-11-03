St. Mary's captures Monsignor Martin Division A girls soccer title

St. Mary’s girls soccer team planned to jump on Nichols early in Wednesday’s Monsignor Martin Division A title game.
The Lancers peppered the net from the outset and Shae O’Rourke scored twice in the first 21 minutes and St. Mary's went on to a 4-2 victory at Kevin T. Keane Sports Park for its second title in three years and a berth in the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association semifinals.
O'Rourke headed a ball in from close range for a 1-0 lead just more than 11 minutes into the game. She added another 10 minutes later, dancing around a Nichols defender to the right of the net and driving it home from about 10 yards out.
“Just scoring quick, getting any body part on the ball to get it in the net, that was our plan,” said O’Rourke, who this week was invited to the High School All-American Game in Knoxville, Tenn.
Nichols’ Mirann Gacioch scored on a free kick to cut the lead in half. However, not to be outdone, O’Rourke picked up right where she left off in the first half, breaking free after a pass from Gabby Gambino and scoring from close range just 25 seconds later for a 3-1 advantage.
“It was more like how can our team just move up the field and connect and score those goals," O'Rourke said. "Gabby played those balls perfectly and I was just there, timed it perfectly, but without those balls we couldn’t have scored those goals."
The Lancers’ third goal was part of what the team wanted to do once it went ahead by multiple goals, with the objective, of course, being to stay ahead by multiple goals.
“It’s really important for them to understand, and that’s what we talked about at halftime, is that 2-0 is a very dangerous lead," St. Mary’s head coach Brittany Heist said. "Anything can happen and we’re riding this emotion, second half can be anybody’s game."
“At the end of the day, it wasn’t until we got the third goal and the fourth goal that we felt we were going to pull away and win.”
That fourth goal came courtesy of Gambino on a penalty kick for a 4-1 advantage. O’Rourke was fouled and had the opportunity for the penalty kick, but came out of the game because she aggravated an ankle injury that kept her sidelined for eight games this season, including the team’s second game against Nichols.
Her status for Saturday’s 3 p.m. state semifinal game against Xaverian of Brooklyn is to be determined. However, having her in the lineup Wednesday made things much easier.
“We went through a spell where our keeper was out and Shae was out and we had to find a new way," Heist said. "To get them back, full circle, for the final was bittersweet but also very exciting."
Sierra Warren closed the scoring for defending champion Nichols, which had beaten St. Mary's 2-1 in last year's final.