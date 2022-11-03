St. Mary's, Canisius continue Monsignor Martin championship streaks

The St. Mary's girls volleyball team was looking to make it an even dozen Thursday night at Hilbert College. Twelve Monsignor Martin Athletic Association titles in a row.

In a rematch of last year's final, top-seeded St. Mary’s defeated No. 2 Sacred Heart for the second consecutive year, 25-16, 28-26, and 25-18.

“Winning a championship is never easy,” St. Mary’s coach Don Pieczynski said. “We won the first set pretty easily and then faced a challenge and I don’t think we had our A-plus game. A win is a win.”

The challenge St. Mary’s (37-4-1) faced was in the second game, which turned into a terrific struggle between the league's top two teams. The lead changed hands. Coaches took timeouts to try and settle their squads. And in the end, more than 25 points were needed to settle it.

Following a rally that gave Sacred Heart a 16-14 lead, St. Mary’s decided to use a timeout. It wasn’t enough, as the Sharks’ rally continued and their lead swelled to 20-17, forcing yet another Lancers' timeout.

Whatever was said in that huddle changed St. Mary’s fortunes, as they rallied for four straight points, leading to Sacred Heart having to use a timeout of its own with the score 21-20.

In volleyball, a team has to win a game by two and it was the Lancers finding a way to pull out the victory.

“It was a lot of back-and-forth play,” Pieczynski said. “There was some not-so-pretty points for both sides and that was a tough game. We got to expect the unexpected and when the unexpected is happening it’s hard to prepared for it.”

Championship teams have to prepare for the unexpected. It’s how they respond to what can’t be planned that shapes a champion. St. Mary's found a way, led by junior Carson Tyler’s 18 kills and 13 digs, along with senior Gianna Blair’s eight kills and five digs.

“I think that our drive and motivation really preserved for us and that’s what led us to win this championship,” Blair said.

Sacred Heart finished 27-14-5.

The boys match between Canisius and St. Joseph’s felt like a Crusaders' home game. Students wore flowered shirts and chanted “C-H-S” at every opportunity, doing pushups, and bringing the energy.

And Canisius had a lengthy championship streak of its own on the line as well.

The players fed off the energy of the crowd as the Crusaders beat St. Joseph’s 25-21, 25-21, 25-21, winning their 23rd straight Monsignor Martin championship.

“This was a lot of hard work,” Canisius coach Trevor Gooch said. “We went to their place a couple of weeks ago and got smacked pretty hard. There’s been a lot of intense practices the last couple of weeks, a lot of focus, and us overcoming. It was a block we had to overcome losing that game. Our players pulled through.”