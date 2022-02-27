 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Mary's beats Nichols, 71-68, to reach Class B State Catholic Tournament
Manhattan Cup boys basketball semifinals

St. Mary's Massimo Moretti (23), pictured during the Manhattan Cup semifinals, was dynamite in the Lancers' win over Nichols that vaulted them to the state tournament.

 Robert Kirkham

St. Mary's showed that history really does repeat itself.

Five days after they narrowly beat Nichols 63-61 in a playoff opener, the Lancers repeated fate and defeated the Vikings 71-68 on Sunday in the Manhattan Cup Class B title. With the victory, St. Mary’s will represent Monsignor Martin in Class B in the state Catholic tournament.

Senior Massimo Maria Moretti led St. Mary's with 27 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

“They just stayed the course, played our system, and executed really well down the stretch,” said first-year head coach Ryan Gallo. “We found a way to win a very tough basketball game.”

The team underwent a facelift in Gallo’s first season, as the program hadn’t won double-digit games in any of the last three years. Part of the change was coaching, but also the addition of Moretti, who came from Italy as an exchange student. He has had an indelible lone season.

The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 20.9 points, 14.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. He’s the team leader and he’s the only one averaging double-digit points.

“His work ethic is really bar none,” Gallo said. “The kid is really driven. He really wants to be a college basketball player and hopefully beyond that. Coming overseas, there will be an opportunity if he stays the course. He has a better understanding of the American game, and he wants to stay here.”

Despite Moretti having only a one-year stint with St. Mary’s, his coach believes he’s a beacon of hope for what the program can become.

“Really from a commitment standpoint,” Gallo said. “What form of commitment, not just in season, but what are we doing in the offseason? I didn’t have a full offseason. I was hired a couple of months prior to the start of the year. I had a general indication of some of the modifications, such as commitment, being coachable, being challenged, and being held accountable.”

Gallo is unsure who his team will face next, but will use the extra days to improve.

