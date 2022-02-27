St. Mary's beats Nichols, 71-68, to reach Class B State Catholic Tournament

St. Mary's showed that history really does repeat itself.

Five days after they narrowly beat Nichols 63-61 in a playoff opener, the Lancers repeated fate and defeated the Vikings 71-68 on Sunday in the Manhattan Cup Class B title. With the victory, St. Mary’s will represent Monsignor Martin in Class B in the state Catholic tournament.

Senior Massimo Maria Moretti led St. Mary's with 27 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

“They just stayed the course, played our system, and executed really well down the stretch,” said first-year head coach Ryan Gallo. “We found a way to win a very tough basketball game.”

The team underwent a facelift in Gallo’s first season, as the program hadn’t won double-digit games in any of the last three years. Part of the change was coaching, but also the addition of Moretti, who came from Italy as an exchange student. He has had an indelible lone season.

The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 20.9 points, 14.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. He’s the team leader and he’s the only one averaging double-digit points.