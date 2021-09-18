St. Mary's basketball star Shay Ciezki follows her heart in committing to Penn State

“She’s mature beyond her age,” Lancers coach Anthony Ottomano said. “She does it the right way. She put in a lot of work and that work resulted in her selecting Penn State.”

Ciezki heading to Penn State means there will be a Western New York girls basketball product heading to a power conference school for the second time in as many graduating classes. Amari DeBerry of Williamsville South is currently a freshman at Connecticut, aka UConn, in the Big East.

“She’s the only kid I’ve game planned for every time we’ve played her since she’s a freshman and to me that says a lot because I usually have a lot of talented girls on my team,” Cardinal O’Hara coach Nick O’Neil said of Ciezki. “I’ve known Shay since she’s in maybe fifth or sixth grade and back then you could see she was going to be a power conference girl. She’s one of the kids who knew what she wanted when she was young and she took every step along the way (to secure it). Her work ethic is impeccable. You could see she’s going to be a big-time player.”

Though her parents didn't play high school sports, there are athletes in the Ciezki family. Her brother Matthew has played basketball and baseball at Division III Keuka, while cousin Zak Ciezki – the former Cheektowaga Warrior – played basketball and football at Division III Buffalo State.