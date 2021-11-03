St. Mary's and Sacred Heart to play for volleyball title

St. Mary's of Lancaster and Sacred Heart will meet for the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association girls volleyball championship for the second straight year Friday at Nardin.

St. Mary's defeated Mount St. Mary in straight sets 25-7, 25-4, 25-9 on Wednesday on its home floor.

At the same venue, Sacred Heart triumphed over Nardin in straight sets as well – 25-19, 25-11, 25-10 – to go 13-3 for the season. Two of the losses were to St. Mary's in league play, both 3-0 sweeps for the Lancers.

"We played better the second time after we made a couple adjustments," Sharks coach J.T. Ripper said. "We'll have to make more adjustments on Friday and take advantage of opportunities that we get."

Bella Allen had 12 kills for Sacred Heart, Audrey Grable served seven aces and Reese McCrea had 12 digs.

