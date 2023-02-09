St. Mary’s junior Kristin Middaugh, who was the most valuable player of the Monsignor Martin Division A girls soccer final last fall, has given a verbal commitment to Providence College.

She announced her decision Wednesday on social media, with a photo from her visit to the school and holding a scarf that read, “This is Friartown.”

“I am beyond excited and can’t wait to see what the future holds,” she wrote, while thanking friends, family, coaches and trainers for “pushing me to become a better person and athlete each and every day.”

In her first season at St. Mary's, Middaugh, who named to the all-state first team in Class C, had nine goals and 10 assists as the Lancers won its second league title and third in four years.

Three of those goals came in a 4-3 victory against Nichols in the final, including the game-winner with 1:45 remaining in the first overtime period. Normally a wing or attacking midfielder, Middaugh was asked to swap positions through the game in order to help the Lancers get more scoring opportunities.

"I think it was a big moment to step up for me, especially against this team," Middaugh said afterward. "So I think in my mind, I was like, 'I got to score, I got to get this win for us.' "

Middaugh was named to the ECIC I first team as a sophomore at Lancaster when she had 13 goals and eight assists.