St. Mary's wins 18th state Catholic title; Portville heads to Final Four

Add another state Catholic High School Athletic Association championship for St. Mary's of Lancaster girls volleyball and keep the books open on Portville in the public schools tournament.
Coach Don Pieczynski's Lancers won their 18th state title Saturday at St. Anthony's in Huntington Station on Long Island and did it without losing a set against three rivals in the round-robin event.
The Lancers went 6-0 in pool play among Kellenberg Memorial of Uniondale, Kennedy Catholic from Somers in Westchester County and Fontbonne Hall of Brooklyn.
Advancing to the semifinals, St. Mary's defeated Kennedy Catholic for a second time with set scores of 25-20 and 25-11, then took on Fontbonne Hall for a second time in the championship match. Set scores were 25-18, 25-12, 25-19.
It was St. Mary's fifth state Catholic title in the last six years the playoffs were held. The 2020 championship was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Carson Tyler had 61 kills on the day and a .378 hitting percentage.
"It was a dominant performance by Carson Tyler," Pieczynski said.
Jordan Hummel led the defensive effort with 52 digs, while Gianna Blair had 27 kills and 13 blocks.
Setter Courtney Kurkowiak, who was a standout in the Lancers' last previous state championship win in 2019, had 87 assists in this year's final, giving her a four-year total of 3,315.
St. Mary's defeated Fontbonne Hall 25-17 and 25-15; Kellenberg Memorial 25-23 and 28-26; and Kennedy Catholic, 25-13 and 25-11 in its round robin matches.
Portville advances
Facing LeRoy's Oatkan Knights on their home floor didn't faze coach Kelly Unverdorben's Portville Panthers. It was just business as usual and a 3-0 victory with set scores of 25-9, 25-12, 25-18.
Portville will move on to the NYSPHSAA final four at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on Nov. 20. The Panthers will face three other Class C opponents in pool play starting at 3 p.m. The championship will be 2 p.m. the next day.
No NYPHSAA championships were held in 2020. Valhalla was the 2019 Class C champion after Portville had won in 2017 and 2018 in Class C. Portville also won championships in 2014 and 2015.
As if the Panthers needed it, they got a strong performance from someone other than their three stars, setter Kylie Blessing, sophomore middle hitter Olivia Cook and junior outside hitter Tori Unverdorben. The added ingredient was sophomore right side hitter Ava Haynes.
"They did very well today," coach Kelly Unverdorben said of her players. "Everybody played a great game. I'm very proud of them all, but Ava stepped up and gave us a great game. She had great kills and was really great on defense."
Cook had 11 kills, while Tori Unverdorben had nine kills and came up with 15 digs. Blessing had 30 assists.
"I say this a lot and I will continue to," Kelly Unverdorben continued. "If it weren’t for every single player in our gym, we wouldn’t be where we are today. It takes the entire squad to push each other to be the best they can be every day in practice. Every player in our gym are all equal and all extremely important to the success our team has had this season. It’s truly been a team effort, for sure."
Portville has lost only six sets all season, all in its only two match defeats. Interestingly, one was to St. Mary's of Lancaster. The other was to Our Lady of Mercy of Rochester.
In the Class D subregional final, also played at LeRoy, Chautaqua Lake threw an early scare into undefeated Pavillion (25-0) of Section V before falling 25-23, 25-10 and 26-24. Pavilion has not lost a set all season.