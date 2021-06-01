St. Joe's, WSRC school eights win in Fontana Regatta

Eights from St. Joe's and the West Side Rowing Club won their races on Monday in the Fontana Regatta at the WSRC, while the national champion Canisius lightweight four finished second to St. Joe's.
The St. Joe's heavyweight eight triumphed in 5:12.3 over Canisius and Nichols, as well as a Canisius lightweight eight in the 18th of 19 final heats. Lars Finlayson, Mike Moriarty, Sebastian Gwitt, Christian Trotter, Kyan Chase, Matt Sinatra, Alex Glenn, Benedict Vennari and Christopher Zilliox were in the St. Joe's boat.
The West Side girls eight with five rowers from Sacred Heart and others from Clarence, Frontier, East Aurora and Buffalo Seminary triumphed over Nardin, the Monsignor Martin Association and a Nardin lightweight crew in its final. Their time was 5:56.5. The WSRC crews with athletes from different schools also captured wins in boys single sculls and girls freshman fours B race and girls varsity fours.
Victoria Runckel, Mary Czaja, Kayla Menshon, Kelsey Menshon and Francesca DiCamillo of Sacred Heart, Greta Armbrust of East Aurora, Ava GianGrasso of Clarence and Sophie Bates (Buffalo Seminary) were in the winning girls eight. Olivia Dobiesz (Sacred Heart) was in the WSRC four with coxswain along with Kayla Menshon, Kelsey Menshon, Armbrust and Bates.
The sculls winner was Patrick Reilly of the WSRC. He attends Kenmore East.
The Canisius four-oared crew, which over the weekend won in the Scholastic Rowing Association of America National Championship Regatta, lost to St. Joe's in the boys lightweight fours second varsity race. Mike Cannavo, Chase, Sinatra, Glenn and Anthony DePinto were in the Marauders' winning crew.
St. Joe's defeated Canisius in the varsity fours heavyweight race with a time of 5:49.2 to the Crusaders' 5:53.7. Finlayson, Moriarty, Gwitt, Trotter and Zilliox also rowed in the Marauders' four boat.
Canisius won freshman fours, freshman eights, doubles and double sculls.
Nardin girls won junior varsity eights, lightweight fours and freshman eights.
A crew of rowers from the Monsignor Martin Association won the freshman fours and double sculls.
City Honors won both the boys and girls junior varsity fours.
Kansas offers Scott
When he was the head football coach at the University at Buffalo, Lance Leipold offered a scholarship to defensive end Jimmy Scott of St. Francis. Now, the University of Kansas, now coached by Leipold, has joined the recruiting chase for the 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive end prospect. Kansas makes it 22 colleges who have made offers to Scott.
Last October, Scott announced his verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee, but reopened his recruiting when the Volunteers fired head coach Jeremy Pruitt. The schools recruiting Scott include eight of the 14 Big 10 schools as well as Syracuse, Boston College, Pittsburgh and Duke from the Atlantic Coast Conference. Scott announced he will make official visits to Rutgers, West Virginia, Pitt and Boston College this summer.
Monsignor Martin boys lacrosse semis on Tuesday
St. Joe's will begin defense of the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association boys lacrosse playoff championship in a semifinal game against rival Canisius at 5 p.m. St. Francis will play at Nichols in the other match to decide the two teams for Thursday's championship game to be played at 5 p.m. at the higher-seeded team. St. Joe's won the playoff title the last two times they were held in 2018 and 2019 before last year's cancellation.
Coach Greg Hudecki's St. Joe's Marauders defeated Canisius, 19-10 and 13-10, in regular-season play this season. St. Joe's only losses were to Pittsford-Sutherland, McQuaid Jesuit and Victor from Section V. One of the Marauders' nonleague wins was over Fairport from the Rochester area.
Nichols won both regular-season games over St. Francis, 7-3 and 7-5. Two of the Vikings' league losses were to St. Joe's and Canisius.