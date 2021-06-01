St. Joe's, WSRC school eights win in Fontana Regatta

The Canisius four-oared crew, which over the weekend won in the Scholastic Rowing Association of America National Championship Regatta, lost to St. Joe's in the boys lightweight fours second varsity race. Mike Cannavo, Chase, Sinatra, Glenn and Anthony DePinto were in the Marauders' winning crew.

St. Joe's defeated Canisius in the varsity fours heavyweight race with a time of 5:49.2 to the Crusaders' 5:53.7. Finlayson, Moriarty, Gwitt, Trotter and Zilliox also rowed in the Marauders' four boat.

Canisius won freshman fours, freshman eights, doubles and double sculls.

Nardin girls won junior varsity eights, lightweight fours and freshman eights.

A crew of rowers from the Monsignor Martin Association won the freshman fours and double sculls.

City Honors won both the boys and girls junior varsity fours.

Kansas offers Scott

When he was the head football coach at the University at Buffalo, Lance Leipold offered a scholarship to defensive end Jimmy Scott of St. Francis. Now, the University of Kansas, now coached by Leipold, has joined the recruiting chase for the 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive end prospect. Kansas makes it 22 colleges who have made offers to Scott.