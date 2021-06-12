St. Joe's wrestler Zimmerman is Catholic state champion

Austin Zimmerman of St. Joe’s won at 102 pounds, and three other wrestlers from the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association were runners-up at the Catholic High School Athletic Association wrestling championships on Saturday at Monsignor Farrell High School on Staten Island.

Zimmerman decisioned Aidan McAlister of Fordham Prep, 8-5, to win in his weight class.

Monsignor Martin wrestlers who lost in their finals were Luke Brydges of Canisius at 132 pounds, Trevor Sheehan of St. Mary’s of Lancaster, at 160 and Braydon Vandenberg of Canisius at 215.

Brydges lost on a fall at 5:38 to Dominic Seminera of St. Anthony’s in 5:38.

Sheehan fell on a fall at 1:45 to Jack Geyer of Xavier.

Vandenberg bowed to Anthony Bardak of St. Anthony’s on a 6-3 decision.

Samuel Berti (St. Francis) at 118, Alex Ellison (St. Mary’s) at 152 and Griffin Dempsey (St. Mary’s) at 172 had fourth-place finishes.

Berti lost to Rob Serviss of Kellenberg Memorial on a fall at 4:55.

Ellison fell to Eric Grant of Iona Prep on a fall at 3:00.