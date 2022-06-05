St. Joe's wins Georgetown Cup over Canisius with five-run third inning

St. Joe’s baseball team had its Georgetown Cup title chances before this year, including last season’s loss to Canisius. This season was a different story.

In a winner-takes-all battle, the Marauders prevailed with an 8-3 victory, punching their one-way ticket to the state tournament.

“It means a lot to go out and focus on a goal to try to achieve,” St. Joe’s head coach Paul Nasca said. “Last year was last year … but to have these guys do that is rewarding to watch.”

Marauder senior third baseman Brendan Bucello only pitched four innings all season before the all-important finale, but was named the St. Joe’s starter in the deciding game. Nasca said he didn’t want Bucello off third, but decided to make the move and still keep him in the batting order.

Bucello ended up pitching 4⅔ innings with five strikeouts before moving back to third base.

Senior Joseph Stumpo came in to finish out the final 2⅓ innings for St. Joe’s, eventually winning the Most Valuable Player honors for the series.

"[Stumpo's] been our guy all year," Nasca said. "We've been ride or die with him."

But it wasn’t just the pitching that made Game 3 a battle, rather a third-inning explosion from the Marauders that separated them from Canisius. Bucello, junior Anthony Greco and senior Thomas Zwirecki each had at least one RBI in the fifth inning, giving St. Joe’s an electric 5-0 lead.

“We knew energy had to be high all throughout the game," Bucello said. "Those five runs we got were big, and we know what we need to do – keeping tacking on those runs."

Canisius responded with an RBI double from junior Michael Doctor in the fourth inning, before senior Tommy Lynch put the ball deep into center field for a two-run double to cut the deficit to 5-3. And despite a few more rally attempts in the final three innings, each was cut off by Stumpo and the Marauders.

“It definitely puts more pressure on us," Canisius head coach Justin Santonocito said. "But this team just wouldn't quit. They are competitors."

St. Joe’s tacked on three more runs – a sac fly, an RBI single by junior Joshua Eagle and senior Joseph Haynes scoring after a throwing error on his steal of third base – to solidify the lead.

Once it was down to the final three outs, the Marauders' bench was bursting at the seams to celebrate the win. The team watched as Canisius’ first two batters got out with a pop up and ground out, but had to wait until a fly out to center field to storm the field.

“The toughest out is always the last one," Nasca said. "We're sitting on pins and needles ... but with two outs, we were just waiting to see if we can get that third out and when we did, it was just the explosion."

The Crusaders’ season came to an end, finishing 15-6 (7-2 MMHSAA), while the Marauders continues their season at the state tournament next week.

But first, Nasca said his team will take the day to celebrate and then get to practice.

“We'll take the day off to celebrate, and get right back into it and keep working hard," Bucello said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.