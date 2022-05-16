St. Joe's wins first Varsity 8+ rowing scholastic state championship

St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute won the scholastic gold in the Varsity 8+ for the first time at the New York State High School Championships in Saratoga Springs.

The boat of Michael Cannavo (cox), Lars Finlayson (stroke), Christopher Zilliox (bow), Alex Glenn, Christian Trotter, Kyan Chase, Ethan Kania, Joseph Rebhan, Anthony DePinto and Christopher Zilliox (bow) finished in 4:52.427.

It was part of a stellar weekend for St. Joe’s, which also placed first overall and first among scholastic teams in the Novice 4+, and won scholastic gold and was second overall in Varsity 4+.

In the Novice 4+, Ben DiPasquale (cox), Raymond Maney (stroke), Daniel Barwell, Fintan Moore and John Paul Noonan (bow) posted a time of 6:11.001 to beat out a boat from the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association (6:12.697).

In the Varsity 4+, St. Joe’s and Canisius battled with Row America Rye, which edged St. Joe’s by 1.5 seconds and Canisius by 3.3 seconds. Because Row America is a club, St. Joe’s was named the scholastic winner with a boat of Cannavo (cox), Finlayson (stroke), Glenn, Trotter and Zilliox (bow).

The event combines high schools and rowing clubs with overall titles in each event and scholastic titles available to high school crews. It also is a scholastic national qualifier for the Scholastic Rowing Association of America, which takes place in Camden, N.J., and an overall qualifier for the USRowing Youth National Championship in Sarasota, Fla.

Canisius won the overall state title in the Varsity 2- and Novice 8+, and scholastic state titles in the Varsity 4- and JV 4+. The Crusaders were second in the Freshman 8+ and third in the Varsity 2x.

Canisius senior captains Peter Spira (stroke) and Charlie Fortner (bow) qualified for the USRowing Youth Nationals on Saturday with their victory in the Varsity 2-.

Nardin, West Side Rowing, Nichols and City Honors also raced.

BSRA won the boys Varsity 2 petit final.

West Side was fourth in the girls Varsity 4+ and fourth in the girls Novice 4+.

Nardin was second in the Freshman 4+ and fourth in the girls Varsity 8+.

St. Joe’s also placed third in the JR8 and fourth in Novice 8+.