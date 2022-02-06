St. Joe's wins eighth straight Monsignor Martin wrestling title

“It feels great to win,” Burns said after her match. “I was just thinking ‘I can’t lose.’ I just had to try my best and I think I did. I went out there and I competed.”

Other repeat champions included Zimmerman, St. Mary’s Griffin Dempsey in the 172-pound class, Canisius’ Braydon Vandenberg in the 215-pound class, and Canisius’ Luke Brydges in the 132-pound class.

Also of note was Gow’s Harrison Hanley, who won the 189-pound bracket with a win over Canisius’ Sam Whistler. It was the first time a Gow wrestler took first in an All-Catholic bracket since Max Carrier in 2019.

“I didn’t want to give up the leg I had when I had a single. I wanted to hold it as hard as I could and hold on for dear life,” Hanley said of the last few moments of his bout with Whistler. The junior said he has plans to join the Marine Corps after high school.

St. Francis finished second in team scoring with 171 points. Canisius took third with 133 points, St. Mary’s of Lancaster was fourth with 106 and Gow finished fifth with 42 points.

The top five wrestlers from each bracket will advance to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Championships on Feb. 13 at St. Mary’s of Lancaster. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.