St. Joe's, Timon remain atop News' boys basketball polls after Week 2
St. Joe's, Timon remain atop News' boys basketball polls after Week 2

  • Updated
Jaden Slaughter and St. Joe's remain in the No. 1 slot in the News' large schools boys basketball polls.

Here are the voting results for this week's Buffalo News high school boys basketball polls. Records are through Sunday's games.

Large Schools

First-place votes in parentheses

School 

Rec. 

Pts. 

Prev. 

1. St. Joe's (3)

10-0

30 

1

2. Canisius 

8-1 

27 

3. Park School 

5-2 

22 

4. Jamestown 

7-1

21 

5. Niagara Falls 

6-0 

20 

6. St. Francis 

4-4 

13 

10 

7. McKinley

5-0 

12 

8

8. Health Sciences 

4-1 

4

9. Lancaster 

4-2 

6

10. Clarence 

5-2

NR 

 

 

 

 

Others receiving votes: Sweet Home, 2

Pollsters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association)

Small Schools

First-place votes in parentheses

School 

Rec. 

 Pts.

Prev. 

1. Bishop Timon (3)

4-2

30

 1

2. Cardinal O'Hara 

3-4 

26 

4t 

3t. East Aurora 

6-1 

21 

2t 

3t. Buffalo East 

4-1 

21 

5. Tapestry Charter 

2-2 

17 

4t 

6. Olean 

5-3 

NR 

7. Newfane 

5-1 

NR 

8. Southwestern 

5-2 

2t 

9. Fredonia 

6-2 

7

10t. Clymer 

7-0 

NR 

10t. Bennett

2-3 

9

Others: Allegany-Limestone (4-2), 4; Springville (5-0), 2; Riverside (6-0), 2; Depew, 2.

Pollsters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association)

