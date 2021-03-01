St. Joe's, Timon remain atop News' boys basketball polls after Week 2

Here are the voting results for this week's Buffalo News high school boys basketball polls. Records are through Sunday's games.
Large Schools
First-place votes in parentheses
School
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1. St. Joe's (3)
10-0
30
1
2. Canisius
8-1
27
2
3. Park School
5-2
22
3
4. Jamestown
7-1
21
5
5. Niagara Falls
6-0
20
6
6. St. Francis
4-4
13
10
7. McKinley
5-0
12
8
8. Health Sciences
4-1
8
4
9. Lancaster
4-2
6
7
10. Clarence
5-2
4
NR
Others receiving votes: Sweet Home, 2
Pollsters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association)
Small Schools
First-place votes in parentheses
School
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1. Bishop Timon (3)
4-2
30
1
2. Cardinal O'Hara
3-4
26
4t
3t. East Aurora
6-1
21
2t
3t. Buffalo East
4-1
21
6
5. Tapestry Charter
2-2
17
4t
6. Olean
5-3
9
NR
7. Newfane
5-1
8
NR
8. Southwestern
5-2
7
2t
9. Fredonia
6-2
6
7
10t. Clymer
7-0
5
NR
10t. Bennett
2-3
5
9