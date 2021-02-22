 Skip to main content
St. Joe's, Timon are unanimous No. 1 in first boys basketball polls
St. Joe's, Timon are unanimous No. 1 in first boys basketball polls

  • Updated
St. Joes Canisius basketball

St. Joe's guard Jaden Slaughter (24) drives the lane against Canisius's Shane Cercone (5) during the second half at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute on Sunday.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

St. Joe's and Bishop Timon were the unanimous choices to top the first Buffalo News' boys basketball polls of this unique and abbreviated season. 

St. Joe's, coming off its win Sunday against Canisius, is No. 1 followed by Canisius, the Park School, Health Sciences and Jamestown. 

Bishop Timon is followed by a pair of ties: East Aurora and Southwestern for No. 2 and Cardinal O'Hara and Tapestry for No. 4. 

Since fans are prohibited from attending games, including the coaches and officials who normally would be poll contributors, media members who regularly attend games will serve as the pollsters.

Boys large schools (First-place votes in parentheses)

1St. Joe's (3)  30
Canisius  26 
Park School  22 
Health Sciences  21 
Jamestown  19 
Niagara Falls  17 
Lancaster  10 
McKinley 7 
Amherst  6 
10 St. Francis 3 

Others receiving votes: North Tonawanda 2, Sweet Home 1, Lewiston-Porter 1.

Pollsters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association).

Boys small schools (First-place votes in parentheses)

Bishop Timon (3) 30 
2t. East Aurora 22 
2t. Southwestern 22 
4t. Cardinal O'Hara 16 
4t. Tapestry 16 
East  15 
Fredonia 12 
Ellicottville 10 
Bennett  6 
10 Depew  5

Others receiving votes: Middle Early 4, Randolph 4, Medina 3.

Pollsters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association).

