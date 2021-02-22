St. Joe's, Timon are unanimous No. 1 in first boys basketball polls

St. Joe's and Bishop Timon were the unanimous choices to top the first Buffalo News' boys basketball polls of this unique and abbreviated season.
St. Joe's, coming off its win Sunday against Canisius, is No. 1 followed by Canisius, the Park School, Health Sciences and Jamestown.
Bishop Timon is followed by a pair of ties: East Aurora and Southwestern for No. 2 and Cardinal O'Hara and Tapestry for No. 4.
Since fans are prohibited from attending games, including the coaches and officials who normally would be poll contributors, media members who regularly attend games will serve as the pollsters.
Boys large schools (First-place votes in parentheses)
|1
|St. Joe's (3)
|30
|2
|Canisius
|26
|3
|Park School
|22
|4
|Health Sciences
|21
|5
|Jamestown
|19
|6
|Niagara Falls
|17
|7
|Lancaster
|10
|8
|McKinley
|7
|9
|Amherst
|6
|10
|St. Francis
|3
Others receiving votes: North Tonawanda 2, Sweet Home 1, Lewiston-Porter 1.
Pollsters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association).
Boys small schools (First-place votes in parentheses)
|1
|Bishop Timon (3)
|30
|2t.
|East Aurora
|22
|2t.
|Southwestern
|22
|4t.
|Cardinal O'Hara
|16
|4t.
|Tapestry
|16
|6
|East
|15
|7
|Fredonia
|12
|8
|Ellicottville
|10
|9
|Bennett
|6
|10
|Depew
|5
Others receiving votes: Middle Early 4, Randolph 4, Medina 3.
Pollsters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association).