St. Joe’s won its ninth consecutive Monsignor Martin All-Catholic wrestling tournament Sunday, tying the record set by St. Francis from 1981 to 1989.

The Marauders had seven individual champions and four runners-up on their way to 280 points. St. Francis was second with 210, followed by Canisius with 77, host St. Mary’s with 76 and Gow with seven.

St. Joe’s junior Jayson Kline, who won the 132-pound championship, was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler as the league held its 57th wrestling championship. Kline downed Jimmy Gordon of St. Francis by fall in 5:37 in the final.

St. Joe’s junior Austin Zimmerman, a two-time state Catholic champion, was named the Monsignor Martin association’s wrestler of the year.

Zimmerman again won the 110-pound championship Sunday, beating Quinn Martin of St. Mary’s by pinfall in 1:13 in the final.

St. Joe’s had champions in five of the six lower weights with Augello Giancarlo at 102, Zimmerman at 110, Nike Massaro at 126, Kline at 132 and Aidan Schenk at 138.

Sean Gordon, of St. Francis, won the 118-pound final with a fall in 1:44 against Constantine Santacrose, of Canisius.

St. Joe’s also had winners at 160, with Luke Vantresca, and 285, with Nathaniel Lopez.

Ventresca won by fall over Joe Littlejohn of St. Francis in 1:01 and Lopez beat Noah Morlock of Canisius by 6-3 decision.

Along with Gordon for the Red Raiders, St. Francis won the 145, 172, 189, 215 titles.

Rory White won the 145 final by fall over St. Joe’s Javier Torres in 3:28. Brandon Drummond won the 172 final by pin over St. Joe’s Dorian Buckley in 5:55. At 172, Connor Miller scored a fall in 37 seconds over Marcus Johnson, of St. Mary’s. At 215, Jack Coughlin won by fall in 1:58 over Christopher Williams, of St. Mary’s.

Reese Spiro of Canisius won the 152-pound title with a 12-4, major decision over Tucker Jobe in the final.

With 19 qualifiers, St. Joe’s will send the largest contingent from Monsignor Martin to the state Catholic championships Feb. 12 at St. Anthony’s in Huntington, Long Island.