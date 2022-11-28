St. Joe's soccer coach Mike Thoin named state private schools coach of the year

St. Joseph’s soccer coach Mike Thoin has been named the New York State Private Schools Coach of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches organization.
Thoin led the Marauders to their first Catholic state championship since 1995 as St. Joe’s beat St. Anthony’s, 1-0, in the final, with the victory coming by penalty kicks.
St. Joe’s finished 17-5-1 this season.
Congratulations to @StJoesSoccer Head Coach Michael Thoin who was named NYS Private School Coach of the Year! #FireItUp pic.twitter.com/WTaUW3iJm3— SJCI Athletics (@SJCIAthletics) November 25, 2022
People are also reading…
He was nominated by Section VI soccer chairman and longtime coach Todd Marquardt.
Thoin also won his 300th career game this past season with a 3-0 victory against St. Mary’s in late October.
Thoin’s teams, in his 23 seasons, have won 10 Monsignor Martin regular-season championships and 14 playoff titles.