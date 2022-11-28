 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joe's soccer coach Mike Thoin named state private schools coach of the year

  Updated
st. joe's boys soccer catholic boys soccer

Players and coaches for St. Joe's boys soccer team pose for a team photo.

 Courtesy of St. Joe's
St. Joseph’s soccer coach Mike Thoin has been named the New York State Private Schools Coach of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches organization.

Thoin led the Marauders to their first Catholic state championship since 1995 as St. Joe’s beat St. Anthony’s, 1-0, in the final, with the victory coming by penalty kicks.

St. Joe’s finished 17-5-1 this season.

He was nominated by Section VI soccer chairman and longtime coach Todd Marquardt.

Thoin also won his 300th career game this past season with a 3-0 victory against St. Mary’s in late October.

Thoin’s teams, in his 23 seasons, have won 10 Monsignor Martin regular-season championships and 14 playoff titles.

