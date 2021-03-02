St. Joe's repeats as All-Catholic bowling champion

St. Joe's is back on top of Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association bowling again. And this time, the Marauders appreciate it even more.

Led by All-Catholic Bowler of the Year Robert Cehulik, St. Joe's bounced back from some late season disappointment on Tuesday at Classic Lanes to recapture the All-Catholic Tournament championship for the 11th time, reclaiming the title it won last year.

St. Joe's, which has won 23 league championships in regular season matches, had its pride wounded a little this season when Bishop Timon-St. Jude came on at the end and captured the title with a 27-3 record in match points. St. Joe's was next at 22-7. Cardinal O'Hara (19-11), Canisius (15-15), Park School (5-25) and St. Francis (1-29) followed in the standings of the regular season which ended last week.

Coach Al Simmons' team rebounded in a big way on Tuesday. Under the championship format, each team bowled a standard team game and then six Baker games.

The Marauders started with an 806 then shot 1,119 for the six Baker games, an average of 184.8 per team game. Their overall total was 1,925. St. Joe's shot a 233 in its first Baker game.

"That put us over 100 pins going into the next five games," Simmons said. "The team also bowled 199, 215 and 191 in Baker."